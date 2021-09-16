IMD Issues Orange Alert In Delhi, Warns Of Moderate-to-heavy Rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the national capital on Thursday, September 16, warning the city of moderate to heavy rain. Strong gusts, as well as rain, are expected in the national capital, according to the weather forecasting organization. RK Jenamani, a top scientist, predicted that the national capital would have a new round of rain starting September 17.

According to the senior scientist, Jenamani, Delhi has recorded the highest 24-hour rainfall in 121 years this year. According to the IMD official, moderate rain is expected over the next two days, indicating that Delhi will set yet another monsoon precipitation record.

IMD has issued an orange alert for Delhi

On Saturday, the city received 117.9 mm of rain, resulting in considerable waterlogging at the Delhi airport, traffic delays on major routes, and vehicles trapped in flooded underpasses. Multiple flights were delayed and 5 flights were diverted to neighbouring cities due to the heavy rain. A number of social media videos were also seen with shots of the Delhi airport being flooded. There was also waterlogging at RK Puram, Moti Bagh, India Gate, Delhi Airport, Minto Bridge, ITO, Dwarka, Palam, and Madhu Vihar.

Delhi rain trends this month

Until September 14, the monsoon has dropped 390 mm of rain on Delhi, the most in September in 77 years. According to the IMD, the monsoon will leave Delhi by September 25. The city received rainfall for 12 days out of the 15 days in September, which is the second greatest number of days since 2011. On September 1, total rainfall in the city was recorded at 112.1 mm, while on September 2, it was 117.3 mm; on September 3, it was 1.5 mm; on September 4, the city received 0.7 mm rainfall; on September 7, total rainfall was recorded at 5.3 mm; on September 8, total rainfall in the city was 54.0 mm; on September 11, it was 94.7 mm; on September 12, it was 94.7 mm; on September 13, it was 94.7 mm; on September 14, it was 94.7 Meanwhile, the city's air quality was rated as moderate in Sonia Vihar at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 107.

