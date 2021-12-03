IMD Predicts Cyclone Jawad Will Make Landfall On Dec 4; Odisha, AP On High Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an extensive warning on Friday morning in response to Cyclone Jawad, stating that a depression over the Bay of Bengal had strengthened into a deep depression and was likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and IMD conducted a joint press conference to address preparedness for Cyclone Jawad, which is expected to reach Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on December 4. All updates on this cyclone are being monitored by the IMD and the NDRF.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha on Dec 4

On December 4 morning, heavy rains will reach the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, according to the IMD. NDRF teams have also been deployed for relief and rescue during the cyclone's peak. IMD stated that the cyclone's speed is between 60 and 70 km/h, with the potential to increase to 100 km/h as it prepares to make landfall in the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts.

IMD DG Mrityunjay Mahapatra told news agency ANI, "Due to heavy rainfall, electric and telephonic lines can be disrupted. Cyclone alerts are announced in the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh."

He added, "Later the cyclone will move towards Odisha and heavy rainfall will be observed in all coastal regions. Rainfall intensity is likely to increase on December 4. Wind speed is expected to be 50-55km/hr and will increase gradually gusting to 100km/hr."

Due to heavy rainfall, electric&telephonic lines can be disrupted. Cyclone alerts are announced in the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh. This can turn into a cyclonic storm and is likely to reach Vishakhapatnam by the evening tomorrow: Mrityunjay Mahapatra(DG, IMD) pic.twitter.com/Imh7bTRPcH — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2021

Odisha prepares for Cyclone Jawad; 266 teams deployed in coastal areas

The Odisha government issued guidelines to prevent the harmful consequences of Cyclone Jawad on Thursday evening as the low-pressure region over the southeast Bay of Bengal continued to grow. In light of the looming cyclonic situation, the Odisha government plans to deploy 266 teams in coastal areas, including the NDRF, State Fire Services, and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), according to Pradeep Kumar Jena, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

Jena said, informing on the preparedness for the cyclonic storm, Jawad:

"The state government is properly equipped to deal with the crisis that has arisen. In preparation for an impending cyclonic storm. Fourteen coastal districts have been placed on high alert and ordered to take all required precautions."

Umashankar Das, a scientist at the IMD, recommended people to stay indoors, ANI reported. From the afternoon of December 4, wind speeds in coastal locations would be approximately 60-80 kph, according to Das. In hilly places, landslides are a possibility, he added.

ECoR to cancel 95 trains

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone has decided to cancel up to 95 trains. It also claimed in a tweet that, according to the Met Department's forecast, Cyclone Jawad could impact Odisha on the 3rd or 4th of December. Ninety-five trains originating from various destinations and transiting through ECoR, as well as trains originating from ECoR, have been cancelled to ensure passenger safety.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with key authorities on Jawad on Thursday to examine the situation. According to his office, Prime Minister Modi has directed officials to take all reasonable steps to ensure that people are safely evacuated and that all essential services, such as power, telecommunications, health, and drinking water, are maintained and restored as soon as possible in the event of a disruption.

(Image: PTI/ANI)