IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall In Bihar Between June 24-29; NDRF Teams Deployed

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday, warned the state of Bihar against heavy rainfall in several of its districts which could lead to a flood-like situation. According to the IMD, a situation "conducive for enhancing rainfall activities" is likely to prevail over the foothills of the Himalayas between June 24-29. This could trigger harsh rainfall mainly along the Bihar-Nepal border.

The meteorological body stated that Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar, Purnia, Sitamarhi, Darbanga, would be hard-hit between June 24 to 26 and other districts such as Darbanga, Saharsa, Madhapura, Purnia, Katihar, Samastipur, Gopalgunj, Siwan, and Muzzafarpur are likely to be battered by heavy downpour from between June 27 to June 29.

Earlier, the state government had issued an advisory to the district authorities asking them to take "suitable precautionary measures" as the rain may result in the "inundation of low lying areas."

NDRF teams deployed

Meanwhile, a total of 13 teams of the National Disaster Relief Management (NDRF), Patna were deployed in various districts of Bihar on Wednesday to tackle the flood situation during the monsoon this year, Commandant Vijay Sinha said on Wednesday.

On the demand of Bihar State Disaster Management Department, 13 teams of 9th Corps NDRF have been deployed in, Katihar, Araria, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Motihari, Bettiah, Nalanda, Chapra, Patna, and Buxar districts of the state.

"At present, teams have been deployed n Bettiah, Araria, Muzaffarpur, Kishanganj and Darbhanga while teams will be deployed in Katihar, Motihari and Gopalganj districts today," Sinha said.

(With Agency Inputs)