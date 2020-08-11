Imran Khan Begs To Raise Kashmir Issue; UNGA Prez-elect Says Only If Both Parties Request

Addressing a news conference along with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, UN General Assembly president-elect Volkan Bozkir on Tuesday said that he is ready to 'help' Pakistan and India within his mandate to resolve their differences on Kashmir issue if requested by both the parties. Bozkir said that the resolution of the Kashmir issue was vital for sustainable peace in South Asia, and offered that he can help as per his mandate. The UNGA president-elect arrived in Islamabad on Sunday on a two-day visit at the invitation of the government of Pakistan.

"If my assistance is requested by the parties, I will be ready to provide contributions within my mandate," he said.

After several failed attempts to raise the Kashmir issue on the international platform, Pakistan has now requested the same to the UN General Assembly president-elect. Talking about his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Bozkir called him "a well-known political figure in the world" who has a vision for the region and the world. Khan during his meeting with Bozkir begged that the UN should play its role in addressing the situation in Kashmir.

READ | J&K People’s Movement Founder Shah Faesal Likely To Rejoin Civil Service

However, New Delhi has stated it clearly that decisions related to Kashmir are its internal matter and issues related to the border in Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and there is no question of any mediation or intervention by any third party.

Bozkir, the first-ever Turkish national to be elected to the Office of the President of the UNGA, was slated to visit Pakistan on July 26-27 but the visit was postponed citing "some technical flight problems." He also said that "regional security should be maintained through political and diplomatic means." He added that all issues should be resolved peacefully through meaningful mutual engagements.

READ | Imran Khan orders '1-min silence' on August 5 for Kashmir, netizens call out Pak's terror

Pakistan's failed attempts to rake up Kashmir issue

Since India abrogated Article 370, Pakistan has not stopped raising the issue at international platforms, despite several unsuccessful attempts. This, despite India making it clear more than once that the issue is India's internal matter. While Pakistan continues to sponsor cross-border terrorism in the valley, Pakistan PM Imran Khan has levelled serious allegations on the Indian government and has even peddled fake news about India forces in the valley. Khan has repeatedly fearmongered and peddled fake news on Kashmir's ground situation. He has also faced defeat on an international scale after he called for global mediation into the bilateral issue.

READ | JKNC spokesperson Ruhullah Mehdi resigns from post, day after Omar Abdullah's decision

READ | Imran Khan orders '1-min silence' on August 5 for Kashmir, netizens call out Pak's terror