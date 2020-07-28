JKNC Spokesperson Ruhullah Mehdi Resigns From Post, Day After Omar Abdullah's Decision

In a significant move, Jammu-Kashmir (J&K) National Conference's chief spokesperson Ruhullah Mehdi, on Tuesday, resigned from his post. Mehdi has also stated that all his comments here onwards must not be attributed to the party. This occurs after former CM Omar Abdullah stated that he would not contest in any J&K polls till it remains a Union territory.

JKNC's Chief Spokesperson resigns

I have sent across my resignation from the post of Chief Spokesperson of @JKNC_ .

From here on none of my statements should be considered as such. — Ruhullah Mehdi (@RuhullahMehdi) July 28, 2020

Mehdi rails against NC colleague

Earlier in May, while Mehdi was placed under house arrest, he had railed against his colleague - Tanvir Sadiq - who had opined that govt should 'let political process be run in the Valley'. Mehdi, who is a former Cabinet member had alleged that Sadiq was asking for 4G and the Centre's permission to let them start political process in the Valley. Stating that asking the Centre's permission for elections was an insult, he said that he would never do so. Subsequently, Abdullah clarified neither party leader's views reflected NC's stance.

“Revisit” domicile law?Lift curbs on Internet? “LET” political process be run?

Is that all what you are looking for in this reconciliation?

If I am not reading wrong,you are basically asking for 4G and THEIR ‘PERMISSION’ to let us start the political process? & then all is well? https://t.co/JH8XKE1p1p — Ruhullah Mehdi (@RuhullahMehdi) May 24, 2020

Won't contest elections: Omar

On Monday, Omar Abdullah broke his silence on the post-abrogation Kashmir and his detention. Writing a column for Indian Express, Abdullah said that he would not contest any Assembly elections as long as Jammu and Kashmir remains a Union Territory. Ahead of the one-year mark since the abrogation of Article 35A and 370, Abdullah, who was released from PSA detention in March after nearly eight months, wrote a column in the Indian Express saying, "To this day, I fail to understand the need for this move, except to punish and humiliate the people of the state".

Centre issues new domicile law for J&K

One of the biggest changes in the Valley since the revocation of its special status and bifurcation was the Centre's new domicile law for Jammu-Kashmir. As per the law, a domicile of J&K is one 'who has resided for 15 years in J&K, or has studied for 7 years and appeared in Class 10/12 exam in J&K, or is registered as migrant by the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner.' The order also includes 'children of government employees who have served in Jammu and Kashmir for a total period of ten years or children of parents who fulfil any of the conditions in sections'. According to officials of Jammu and Kashmir revenue department, more than 32,000 domicile certificates have been issued from May till July 2020. The Valley still does not have high-speed internet, inspite of the Supreme Court ordering to review all curbs while terming the internet as a 'fundamental right'.