Imran Khan Orders '1-min Silence' On August 5 For Kashmir, Netizens Call Out Pak's Terror

As India completes one year since the abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan will observe one-minute silence across the country to extend 'Solidarity' to Kashmiri people, in yet another attempt to rake up the Kashmir issue. Mass rallies and peace walks are planned on the day, according to Radio Pakistan. Last year, Pakistan made several attempts to intervene in the Kashmir issue, with Pakistan PM Imran Khan nominating himself as the 'ambassador' of the Indian state.

Pakistan's failed attempts to rake up Kashmir issue

Since India abrogated Article 370, Pakistan has not stopped raising the issue at international platforms, despite several unsuccessful attempts. This, despite India making it clear more than once that the issue is India's internal matter. While Pakistan continues to sponsor cross-border terrorism in the valley, Pakistan PM Imran Khan has levelled serious allegations on the Indian government and has even peddled fake news about India forces in the valley. Khan has repeatedly fearmongered and peddled fake news on Kashmir's ground situation. He has also faced defeat on an international scale after he called for global mediation into the bilateral issue.

Abrogation of Article 370

In 2019, the Government of India abrogated Article 370 - that gave special rights to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories - J&K and Ladakh. Prior to the announcement of the decision in the Parliament on August 5, Centre placed the mainstream political leaders of J&K in preventive detention. Additional 38000 troops were moved in the Kashmir Valley ahead of the decision, as Centre said that there was security threat from Pakistan.

PSA revoked

Almost after seven months of detention, the Jammu Kashmir administration released NC chief J&K Farooq Abdullah, his son and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah, former IAS officer Shah Faesal and others. However, some leaders including PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is still in detention. The Centre also issued new domicile laws and is gearing up for the delimitation process of the newly bifurcated Union territories - Jammu- Kashmir and Ladakh.

