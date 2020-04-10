In A First, J&K Civil Secretariat To Remain Functional In Both Capitals

For the first time, the Jammu and Kashmir government accorded sanction to the formal opening of the Darbar Move offices for the summer session-2020 at Srinagar on May 04, 2020. Civil Secretariat at Jammu shall continue to remain functional and the Move employees shall work on "as is where is" basis i.e. Kashmir based staff shall work from Srinagar and Jammu based staff shall work from Jammu and the arrangement shall be reviewed after assessing the extent and spread of COVID-19 after 15 June 2020.

The decision to allow work at both the Capitals of newly carved Union Territory was taken in view of the extraordinary circumstances due to COVID-19 pandemic. The offices outside the Civil Secretariat shall also continue to remain functional at Jammu/Srinagar.

READ | J&K: India Post Gears Up To Provide Essential Services To Citizens Amid Lockdown

The Civil Secretariat Treasury and J&K Bank Moving Branch at Civil Secretariat shall be functional at both the places within the Civil Secretariat .viz; Jammu/Srinagar. The Finance Department shall put in place a suitable mechanism for the purpose. It said that the dispensary of the Civil Secretariat shall remain functional at both the places within the Civil Secretariat.

"The Health & Medical Education Department shall put in place a suitable mechanism for the purpose," the order added.

The order said that the Move-based employees of Kashmir Division, who are required to move Srinagar on account of Darbar Move, on April 26 or 27, shall be provided transport facility by the JKRTC.

"Such employees shall provide their particulars to the General Administration Department for issuance of appropriate passes, if required, for movement on the national highway," it said.

READ | J&K Authorities Distribute Masks Among Rural People To Combat COVID-19

Sanitation and fumigation drives ahead of opening

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation shall carry out extensive Sanitation and fumigation drives in the Civil Secretariat, other Move offices and the residential colonies along with the hotels, in which accommodation is provided to the employees, before the opening of offices at Srinagar on 04 May, the order said.

"Director Estates shall provide the list of the residential colonies/hotels to the Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation for the purpose."

The office timing of Civil Secretariat at Jammu/Srinagar shall be from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and for offices of all Heads of the Departments located outside the Civil Secretariat and observing six days a week shall be 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

"The above arrangement shall be reviewed after assessing the extent and spread of COVID-19 after 15 June 2020," the order added.

READ | COVID-19: Number Of Positive Cases Crosses 200-mark In Jammu & Kashmir

READ | Coronavirus In J&K: Restrictions Remain In Force In Kashmir To Check Spread Of Pandemic

(Image: PTI)