In Aryan Khan Case, NCB Pieces Sequence Together; Asks SRK's Driver How They Reached Ship

In the latest development in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case and star kid Aryan Khan's arrest, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned Aryan's father Shah Rukh Khan's driver, identified as Mishra, for interrogation.

As per sources, during the investigation, it has come to light that on October 2, Arbaaz Merchant, Prateek Gaba and others first reached Shah Rukh Khan & Aryan Khan's Mannat Residence, and from there they had left together in a Mercedes car driven by Mishra for the Mumbai international cruise terminal where they were to board the Cordelia Cruise ship for Goa. However, they were arrested by the NCB before the cruise could depart. Mishra then purportedly returned to the Mannat Bungalow. NCB is recording Mishra's statement to confirm this sequence of events.

In Aryan Khan's arrest, NCB pieces together sequence of events; gets SRK's driver's statement

Meanwhile, along with Shah Rukh Khan's driver, in another fresh summons by the NCB, film producer Imtiaz Khatri was produced before the NCB office after the agency raided Khatri's office and residence earlier in the day. Sources informed that the filmmaker and businessman Khatri left the premises after eight hours of interrogation by the premier agency.

In Panchnama, NCB says Aryan Khan & Arbaaz Merchant confessed to consuming charas

While Shah Rukh Khan's driver's interrogation is underway, the latest development in the drug bust case is the court's panchnama, which states that an NCB officer searched Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant at the cruise terminal on October 2. The pair were offered the option to be searched before a magistrate but declined. During the search, Arbaaz Merchant confessed that he had Charas hidden in his shoes, which he proceeded to remove and hand over to the NCB officer. The zip-lock bag with a black sticky substance was tested and confirmed to contain Charas. Arbaaz Merchant and Aryan Khan then each admitted to having consumed Charas and their intentions to consume the same onboard during the event.

NCB intensifies Mumbai cruise drug bust case

Amid the ongoing court hearings, shocking revelations, and the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case, Republic Media Network on Saturday accessed a video of the NCB's drugs raid. The video shows packaged materials being pulled out of what appear to be sanitary pads.

Aryan Khan, whose bail was denied on Friday, is serving his 14-day judicial custody in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail along with co-accused Arbaaz Merchant. Two other accused -- Munmun Dhamecha and Nupur have been sent to Lady's Byculla jail.