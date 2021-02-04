Kejriwal Warns Legal Action Against Punjab CM Over 'doctored Video'; Calls Him 'BJP's CM'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday threatened legal action against Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and his media advisor Raveen Thukral for allegedly sharing a doctored video on Twitter that shows the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader purportedly supporting the 3 new agricultural laws. Warning Amarinder Singh to withdraw the video immediately and apologize, Arvind Kejriwal stated that if the video was not withdrawn, legal action will be taken against him.

This is doctored video. Shocking that Capt Amarinder has resorted to such dirty politics 4 political survival. I urge media to refrain from publishing or using this video. If @capt_amarinder does not withdraw this video immediately n apologize, I’ll take legal action against him https://t.co/Re46dOCkOh — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 3, 2021

Arvind Kejriwal slams Punjab CM

Stating that it was "highly irresponsible" of Amarinder Singh to share doctored videos for political gains, the Delhi Chief Minister said that Punjab Chief Minister's propaganda and fake videos will be dealt with an iron fist. He also alleged that Singh was acting as the Chief Minister of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Asserting that instead of focusing on the children of Punjab who had gone missing, instead of focussing on the thousands of farmers protesting against the farm laws, Kejriwal said that Amarinder Singh is busy playing politics. He further said that his Punjab counterpart had proved yet again that he was nothing, but a spokesperson of the saffron party. "The allegations that the BJP levels today are reiterated by Captain tomorrow," he added.

Sambit Patra's clip of Delhi CM Kejriwal backing farm laws

Earlier on Saturday, BJP’s official spokesperson Sambit Patra posted a video on Twitter in which Kejriwal can be heard saying that this is the best reform in agriculture in the last 70 years, which will give the farmers the best price for their produce as they will be able to sell their crops anywhere. He also can be heard saying that farmers will not lose their land, MSP or their mandi. Patra shared the video with the caption: “Sir ji, counting the benefits of the three farm bills.” However, the video was edited as pointed out by several fact-checking websites.

The video actually belongs to Kejriwal's interview to a TV news channel and he says in it: “The central government should come to their senses and immediately withdraw all the three farm laws. The Centre should overcome the pressure of capitalists and listen to the farmers. These farm laws should be scrapped before 26 January to avoid a confrontation.”

Reacting on the same, Sisodia said that the party will take legal action and went on to slam Prime Minister Modi. "Today not only BJP but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also lost credibility. BJP understands this very well, that is why they posted a doctored video of Arvind Kejriwal ji. We will take legal action against BJP for attempting to discredit the stand of CM Kejriwal on farmers issue by releasing a doctored/ manipulated video."

Patra, however, has not deleted the tweet till now. Earlier, as a tractor parade by farmers protesting against three contentious farm laws turned violent, Patra said those who were seen as 'annadata' (food providers) for so many days have turned out to be extremists. On Twitter, Patra also shared a video in which a protester is purportedly seen throwing away a national flag handed to him from the crowd as he climbs a pole to hoist a different flag. "Painful," the BJP leader said about the video.

(With ANI inputs)