In Independence Day Speech, PM Modi Lauds India's Aspirational Society & Collective Spirit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the reawakening of the collective spirit through the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign which witnessed the participation of people across the country by raising the National Flag at their houses. During his address to the Nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 75th Independence Day, PM Modi said that the campaign under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ showed what the country is made of. Stirring a sense of unity, he said, “When the country stands with Corona warriors by showing support clanging utensils, it shows the spirit”.

PM Modi also said, “During 'Azadi Mahotsav', we remembered our many national heroes. On Aug 14, we remembered the horrors of partition. Today, is the day to remember all citizens of the country who contributed towards taking our country forward in these last 75 years”.

Moreover, the Prime Minister lauded India for its “aspirational society” that allows changes to be “powered by a collective spirit. He said, “The people of India want positive changes and also want to contribute towards it. Every government has to address this aspiration society” while also naming all the national heroes. PM Modi remembered the contribution of India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Deendayal Upadhyay, Nanaji Deshmukh and Subramania Bharati.

PM Modi speaks on Freedom Fighters’ struggle

As India marked 75 years since the end of British colonial rule in 1947, the Prime Minister addressed the sacrifices made by freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh and others. He said, “The citizens are thankful to Bapu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar who gave their lives on the path of duty. Kartvya path hi unka jeevan path raha (Duty was the direction of their lives)”.

“This Nation is thankful to Mangal Pandey, Tatya Tope, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqulla Khan, Ram Prasad Bismil and our innumerable revolutionaries who shook the foundation of the British Rule,” he also said.

Celebrations to commemorate the 75th Independence Day are taking place across the Nation. Under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to recognise 75 years of Independence, the Government introduced the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign with the primary objective to motivate people in forging a personal bond with the flag of our nation, the Tiranga. People who raise the flag at their houses between August 13 and August 15, will get a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Certificate, a move of the Government of India to recognise the patriotism of the citizens.

Image: ANI