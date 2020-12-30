In Kerala Gold Smuggling Case, Customs Alleges Sivasankar, Swapna Travelled To UAE 7 Times

Former principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan M Sivasankar travelled to UAE seven times along with the Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh, said the Customs department on Tuesday in its submission to the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court for Economic Offences.

Customs department in its submission said that all the seven times, they stayed in 5-star hotels in UAE and SIvasankar had personally borne the accommodation expenses. It added, "These trips were made with hidden intentions and the same is being probed by the agency. A senior IAS officer making that many trips to the same country is highly unusual."

Outlining further details in its submission to the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Customs said that gold smuggling activities carried out by the accused with Sivasankar's help have affected the friendly relationship between India and UAE, a country that gives employment to a large number of Indias. It said, "The functioning of UAE Consulate in Thiruvanthapuram has come to a standstill following the incident, which is not congenial to the maintenance of the good relations with the Gulf country.

This information by the Customs department comes at the time when Kerala gold smuggling case is currently being probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED), the National Investigation Agency, and the Customs Department. The matter had come to light after 30 kilograms of gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled through diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.

What is Kerala gold smuggling case?

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate, was arrested in this regard.

Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh.

Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. On July 16, Vijayan announced the suspension of his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar pending the departmental inquiry. It was reportedly found that he had violated the All-India Services Conduct rules due to his connections with the gold smuggling accused.

(With ANI inputs)