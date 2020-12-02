Kerala Gold Smuggling: Swapna Suresh A Family Friend Of M Sivasankar, Counsel Tells HC

The Kerala High Court adjourned the hearing of the suspended bureaucrat M Sivasankar's bail plea in the gold smuggling case registered by the ED till December 8. Appearing for the Kerala CM's ex-aide on Wednesday, senior advocate Jaideep Gupta told the single-judge bench of Justice Ashok Menon that his client has no connection with gold smuggling. Arguing that the ED cannot probe allegations regarding bribery, he contended all statements against Sivasankar were taken from persons who are under arrest.

Moreover, he stressed that these statements were not recorded under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. Gupta strongly refuted the allegation that the former Principal Secretary to the Kerala CM was the mastermind of the gold smuggling case. While admitting that accused Swapna Suresh and Sivasankar were family friends, the senior advocate maintained that the suspended bureaucrat was not involved in the "illegal acts" committed by the former.

Kerala High Court adjourns to December 8 the bail petition of former principal secretary of Kerala CM's Office M Sivasankar (in file pic), in the Kerala Gold Smuggling case registered by the Enforcement Directorate. pic.twitter.com/9RV3dKWPFm — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

Customs gets custody for 7 more days

After the Kerala High Court rejected the suspended bureaucrat's anticipatory bail plea on October 28, he was arrested by the ED. While the agency got his remand on three occasions, Sivasankar was finally sent to judicial custody on November 12. Subsequently, the Customs department arrested him in connection with the gold smuggling case on November 24. After his initial 5-day custody ended, the agency sought an extension of his remand. On Tuesday, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) court granted the Customs department seven more days of his custody.

What is the gold smuggling case?

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. On July 16, Vijayan announced that the suspension of his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar pending the departmental inquiry. It was reportedly found that he had violated the All-India Services Conduct rules due to his connections with the gold smuggling accused.

