In SC & Bombay HC, Harish Salve's Blistering Defence Details Arnab Goswami's Witch-hunt

Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami spent his third night in judicial custody. As the Bombay High Court adjourned the hearing against his illegal arrest to Saturday, Arnab Goswami’s lawyer, senior advocate Harish Salve put forth blistering arguments before the court against the arrest in the 2018 abetment to suicide case that has been 'reopened' without the court's permission, something that was also noted by the CJM in Alibag who refused the police custody of Arnab. Salve also implored the courts to look through the smokescreen and stated that the fact that Arnab Goswami will 'scream' against Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was not a ground for custody.

Harish Salve's blistering arguments in Bombay High Court for Arnab Goswami

In the Bombay HC on Friday, Salve highlighted the Alibag Chief Judicial Magistrate's remand order refusing police custody on Wednesday and stated that it in itself was an important point highlighting the ‘illegality’ of the arrest.

“The remand order makes important points about the illegality of arrest and the lack of merits in the allegations against Arnab Goswami. The CJM has stated in the order "it seems that the arrest of the accused (Arnab Goswami) is illegal", he told the honourable judges.

The re-opening of the 2018 abetment to suicide case had already raised eyebrows amid the witch-hunt led by the Mumbai Police and even the CJM had confirmed that the permission of the court had not been taken in the reopening.

“I wanted to show the order for some reasons. The CJM noted that no permission has been taken for reopening the case.” He also stated that the Magistrate had rightly accepted the closure report of the police in 2019.

Responding to Justice Shinde’s question on whether the CJM’s order is presently under challenge, Salve said, “It does not matter if the order is under challenge or not. The CJM passed the order after seeing the records and case diary."

Salve also brought out the mention of Arnab Goswami in the Assembly, "The members alleged that Goswami used defamatory language against Chief Minister and other politicians, called them in single salutations etc." The senior advocate added, "There was reference to the suicide Anvay Naik during the Assembly discussions.

The senior advocate also questioned Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Shiv Sena and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut for their statements on the Arnab Goswami case.

"The Home Minister said in assembly that the suicide of Anvay Naik was due to the non-payment of dues by Arnab Goswami. Is the Minister above the judiciary to decide?" Salve asked. "The Home Minister said that necessary "orders will be issued to the Police". Please mark the words," He also said.

"Sanjay Raut said that if somebody is named in a suicide note, he should be put in jail. I won't blame Raut for not knowing the law. I will show to the Court some judgments. No person even superficially familiar with law - Raut is another matter - would hold these accused prima facie liable for abetment to suicide," he also said.

Salve stated, "The conduct for abetment to suicide must be "direct and proximate".

"You have commercial disputes with different people for over two years. You don't file a suit. You have creditors beating at your door. You kill yourself. There cannot be FIR for abetment to suicide for this.

Salve referred to the Supreme Court order in 'M Arjunan v State' case when the court observed that use of abusive words for not repaying the borrowed money was not a ground for abetment to suicide under Section 306 IPC. "The intention of the accused to aid or instigate or abet the deceased to commit suicide is necessary for abetment to suicide offense," he said.

"Without a positive act on the part of the accused to instigate or aid in committing suicide, conviction cannot be sustained"- Salve quoted from the judgment in the 'M Arjunan v State' case. He also referred to the 'Gurucharan Singh v State of Punjab' case and said, "'I can cite a half a dozen more cases. But I think I have made the point clear."

"Merely on the allegation of harassment without there being any positive action proximate to the time of occurrence on the part of the accused which led or compelled the person to commit suicide, conviction in terms of Section 306 IPC is not sustainable" - Salve quoted from the judgment.

Salve then argued, "What are the admitted facts? For two years there was money problem. Somebody owed 4 crores. Somebody owed 83 lakhs." He also pointed, "The Magistrate rightly asked why the mother committed suicide."

"Nobody has suggested that there was any personal relationship between the accused and the deceased. It was a commercial transaction," he continued.

Salve highlighted the Bombay High Court providing relief to Goswami in the FIRs over his reportage of the Palghar mob lynching to highlight the ‘pattern’ and ‘malice.’

"There is a pattern", Harish Salve said. "HC has protected him from arrest in two FIRs. The TRP case came after that," he added.

Salve also highlighted that Hansa Reseach, the company that had filed the complaint that brought out the TRP scam, also told the court about being asked to frame Republic in the case. "There is no doubt that this State is acting out of malice in fact," Salve said.

The advocate then said, "Under these circumstances, there is no need to keep him in custody."

He stated that despite he CJM's order being under challenge, the court had the power to grant him bail under Sections 226

"What is the harm if this gentleman is released on bail?" He asked. Salve asked, "What is going to happen between now and after Diwali?"

The advocate continued, "The problem cannot be that he will go back to the TV channel and scream and will make allegations against Param Bir Singh. He will certainly. But that it is no ground to keep him in custody."

"There is a prima facie finding of the Magistrate before you that the arrest is illegal. The root is tainted with illegality. This should weigh with your lordships. The whole thing is mala fide," Harish Salve said.

The advocate highlighted the comments against Arnab Goswami in the Maharashtra Assembly, "One thing is now clear. The CJM has found that the inquiry commenced without Section 173(8) order. This is corroborated by the statement of Home Minister, which was made in a debate against Goswami for his comments against CM."

The hearing is set to continue in the High Court at 12 pm on Saturday.

In Supreme Court, an extraordinary development

Just minutes earlier, again after Harish Salve's arguments, the Supreme Court had issued contempt notice to the Secretary of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly to appear before the Apex Court and show cause as to why proceedings should not be initiated against him for sending a letter to Arnab Goswami intimidating him for approaching the court against the privilege notice issued by the Assembly. The Apex Court also protected Arnab from arrest in his petition over the breach of privilege notice issued by the Assembly. Taking note of the seriousness of the matter, Senior Counsel Arvind Datar, was appointed as Amicus Curiae to assist the Court in the present matter.

Salve had told the bench that the letter of the Secretary questioned Arnab for producing the communications of the Speaker and the Privilege Committee before the court as they are confidential in nature.

"I will show my lords something today which will grant Arnab relief," Salve said, reading out the letter by the Secretary of the Assembly, reacting to which the Chief Justice of India asked, "What is this?" Making strong observations, the CJI added 'How dare he say this, what is Article 32 for?' adding 'We have a serious question on the author of this letter and we find it extremely difficult to overlook this.'

“The intention of the author of the letter seems to be to be to intimidate the petitioner because he approached this court,” the Supreme Court observed, adding, “The above statements are unprecedented and have a tendency to bring the administration of justice into disrepute.”

The 60-page privilege notice against Arnab Goswami was sent after privilege motions were moved against him by Shiv Sena MLAs in both houses in Maharashtra. The notice said that Arnab Goswami had breached the privileges of the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra alleging that he had passed derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and has threatened to jail him if he does not apologise.

Giving the Maharashtra Assembly Secretary two weeks notice to show cause as to why contempt should not be issued against him in terms of Article 129 of the Constitution of India, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said that in the meanwhile, "petitioner (Arnab Goswami) will not be arrested in pursuance of the present proceedings."

"Cases after cases" were being filed against Arnab Goswami, Harish Salve had argued, pressing for interim relief saying "Constitutional courts have to see the reality, not the smoke screen".

