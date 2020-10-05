In Sushant Case, Ishkaran Asks Dr Swamy To Summon AIIMS' Dr Sudhir Gupta Before Parl Panel

Following the massive revelations by Republic Media Network calling out the selective leak by AIIMS' Dr Sudhir Gupta and his shifting stance on the forensics of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, advocate Ishkaran Bhandari requested BJP MP Dr Subramanian Swamy to take cognizance of the matter as a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health. Ishkaran also requested Dr Swamy to summon the concerned officials of AIIMS in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

I have requested @Swamy39 as a MP & member of parliamentary standing committee on HEALTH, to take cognisance of AIIMS selective leak in ongoing case & summon the AIIMS/Health concerned officials in Sushant Singh Rajput case. — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) October 5, 2020

Earlier in the day, Subramanian Swamy revealed that he had urged the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health to examine the shifting stance of AIIMS Forensic Head Dr Sudhir Gupta in the case, requesting the CBI to 'do the inevitable' and file an additional FIR under Section 302.

Ishkaran Bhandari has worked for past few days on the Dr. Gupta somersault. He will meet media soon. Now CBI should do the inevitable: Register an additional FIR with murder u/s 302. Yesterday I urged as a member of the Standing Committee of Parliament on Health to examine this — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 5, 2020

Various media outlets have concluded that Sushant had committed suicide based on what has selectively been 'unofficially' told to them. These unofficial leaks come after the AIIMS team on September 28 submitted its report, based on its analysis of the Mumbai police's post-mortem and autopsy report which included photographic evidence.

The unofficial leak by the AIIMS expert came in contrast to his previous August 22 conversation with Republic TV where Dr Gupta said that the AIIMS medical board was surprised to know how the Mumbai Police allowed the crime scene to be “contaminated, leading to the possible destruction of evidence.”

Sudhir Gupta had also said that it would be difficult for the AIIMS team to reach to a conclusion and questioned why the Mumbai Police had conducted the post-mortem in a 'hurried manner'. Republic Media Network asks Dr Sudhir Gupta, that what has made him change his stand so drastically in the past few weeks - in fact, a complete 180-degree U-turn - to allegedly submitting 'conclusive findings' in the forensic report.

