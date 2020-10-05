Sushant Case: Subramanian Swamy Tells CBI To Do The 'inevitable' On Sudhir Gupta's U-turn

Reacting to Republic Media Network's explosive revelations over the flip-flop in AIIMS Forensic Head Dr Sudhir Gupta's stance, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy stated that lawyer Ishkaran Bhandari had been working to understand Dr Gupta's somersault adding that he had also urged the Standing Committee of Parliament on Health to examine this. Dr Swamy also remarked that the CBI should 'do the inevitable' and file an additional FIR under section 302 (murder) in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Ishkaran Bhandari has worked for past few days on the Dr. Gupta somersault. He will meet media soon. Now CBI should do the inevitable: Register an additional FIR with murder u/s 302. Yesterday I urged as a member of the Standing Committee of Parliament on Health to examine this — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 5, 2020

Dr Sudhir Gupta's complete flip-flop exposed in #SushantAIIMSTape

Republic Media Network has aired the ultimate proof which exposes the turnaround in the case of the late actor's death. On August 22, just a day after the AIIMS panel was formed on the recommendation of the CBI, Dr Sudhir Gupta who was the head of the panel had raised several questions on the Cooper Hospital's report and had questioned the Mumbai Police, in a conversation with Republic's Editor Special Projects Prakash Singh. Dr Sudhir Gupta had no qualms on his name being included; had made it clear that the "crime scene has not been kept intact" and also alleged there was "contamination of evidence".

Dr Sudhir Gupta's startling revelations from August 22 completely contradict his views now. "Why was the autopsy done in such a hurry, was any videography done? There was contamination of evidence and is not suitable for further examination with sanctity. I had never given permission to open Sunanda Pushkar's room for four years," he had said to Republic's Prakash Singh.

Republic Media Network also has WhatsApp Chats with Dr Sudhir Gupta, from August 11, wherein he had raised questions on forensics. "The panel of five doctors of Cooper conducted autopsy...only one is junior level forensic doctor...rest 4 are just medical officer. The panel must be of forensic specialist as per norms. Who constituted the medical board? What was justification for the medical board...by the police?" were some of the questions asked by Dr Sudhir Gupta then.

Together, the conversation and the WhatsApp chats accessed by Republic Media Network bring to light a complete change in stance by the head of the AIIMS medical board, who had upon being handed the case criticised the contamination of the crime scene and raised questions over the manner in which things were done by the Mumbai Police and the Cooper hospital. In light of this, his 'conclusive findings' and a '100%' result in the matter is highly suspect.

