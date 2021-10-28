In Tripura, BJP Forms 5-member Panel To Probe Alleged Vandalism Of Mosque & Shops: Report

In the latest development, report suggests that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set up a five-member committee to probe into the incidents of violence in Tripura, where a mosque was vandalised and shops were allegedly set on fire in the Panisagar sub-division on Tuesday. As per the report, the BJP has formed a five-member team from the party’s minority cell and asked them to see what led to violence in the state. The 5 member team have also been asked to assess the situation and submit a report in three days.

On Tuesday, reports circulated that during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad rally in the state protesting recent attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh communal violence, a mosque was allegedly vandalised and several shops were set ablaze in the Chamtilla area in North Tripura. However, Tripura Police informed that no masjid was burnt or damaged during the rally protest. After the violence, local authorities in BJP-ruled Tripura clamped Section 144 of the CrPC in Panisagar and Dharmatala sub-divisions so that the communal violence does not spread.

Certain persons by using fake social media IDs are spreading fake news/rumours on Tripura. It is informed that law & order situation in the State is absolutely normal.#Tripura — Tripura Police (@Tripura_Police) October 27, 2021

How did the Tripura violence unfold?

The incident followed alleged vandalism of a mosque and two shops which were set ablaze at the Chamtilla area in North Tripura district on Tuesday evening during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally. The rally had been taken out by the VHP in protest of the Bangladesh violence against the Hindu community and its temples. At least 8 people including 2 Hindu devotees were killed while several others were injured in multiple cases of communal violence during the Durga Puja festivities in Bangladesh.

However, violence erupted during the VHP rally in Tripura after a group of people allegedly pelted stones and damaged a door of a mosque following which security forces rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, district Superintendent of police Bhanu Pada Chakraborty said. A complaint has been lodged in this connection and mosques in sensitive areas have been given protection.

Reacting to the violence, Tripura Police stated that the situation is currently under control and "lawful action will be initiated against those who are circulating rumours on social media platforms and are trying to disturb peaceful environment".

In connection with the Tripura violence, two cases have been registered, one was registered suo moto by the administration while the other was registered based on an FIR filed by some minority organizations, demanding action against the perpetrators of the crime.

The Left parties and the Trinamool Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of extending support to the right wing organisations with a motive to gain political mileage in the civic elections that is scheduled to take place next month. While the BJP has refused the charge and informed that strict action will be taken against the people involved in the violence.

