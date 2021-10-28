'No Mosque Burnt During Panisagar Protest Rally, Fake Images Circulated': Tripura Police

As Indian states continue to protest against the communal tensions that surfaced in Bangladesh, local authorities in BJP-ruled Tripura clamped Section 144 of the CrPC in Panisagar and Dharmatala sub-divisions as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) led a procession against Bangladesh, turned violent. Clarifying the situation, Tripura Police informed that no masjid was burnt or damaged during the rally protest. The statement was made as some of the fake social media accounts shared pictures of burning or damaged masjid or a collection of sticks that wasn't from Tripura but from other countries.

Certain persons by using fake social media IDs are spreading fake news/rumours on Tripura. It is informed that law & order situation in the State is absolutely normal.#Tripura — Tripura Police (@Tripura_Police) October 27, 2021

Tripura Police on protest rally

In a series of tweets, the Tripura police detailed the situation regarding the rally impact in the two sub-divisions and informed that that law & order situation is maintained in the state amid a few people sharing fake information and pictures on social media.

Tripura Police tweeted, "During yesterday's protest rally in Panisagar, North Tripura, no masjid was burnt and the pictures being shared of burning or damaged masjid or collection of sticks etc are all fake and are not from Tripura. They may be of some countries".

The police further appealed to the public to not follow any fake social media accounts and not to believe the information posted regarding the rally. The cops further said that some people are making attempts to distrub the peaceful communal situation of the state. Cases are registered and legal actions will be taken in connection to the circulation of fake news and communally sensitive rumours.

In connection with the Tripura violence, two cases have been registered, one was registered suo motu by the administration while the other was registered based on an FIR filed by some minority organizations, demanding action against the perpetrators of the crime.

The Left parties and the Trinamool Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) for extending support to the right wing organisations with an motive to gain political mileage in the civic elections that is scheduled to take place next month. While the BJP has refused the charge and informed that strict action will be taken against the people involved in the violence.

(Image: ANI)