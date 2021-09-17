India Administers 2+ Cr COVID Vaccine Doses On PM Modi's B'day; Ministers Applaud Feat

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, India created a mega record of administering over 2 crore novel coronavirus vaccine doses. With vaccination centres still open, the number is likely to rise. Notably, this is the first time that 2 crore doses have been administered in a single day. Earlier in the day, the one-crore COVID vaccine doses mark was surpassed within 6 hours.

In a tweet, Union Health and Family Welfare minister Mansukh Mandaviya called Vaccine Seva (service) a gift to PM Modi on behalf of healthcare workers and the countrymen. "On Prime minister Narendra Modi's birthday today, on the birthday, India has crossed the historical figure of 2 crore vaccines in a day, setting a new record. Well done India!" he tweeted.

On the Koo app, the Press Information Bureau's official handle informed that India has set a record in COVID-19 Vaccination. "2 crores #CovidVaccine doses were given in the country today," it said while advising people to get vaccinated and contribute to Vaccine Seva campaign.

Commending the record, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that this enthusiasm of citizens for vaccination on PM Modi's birthday shows the love for him.

India’s gift to PM @narendramodi Ji!



2 crore vaccine doses in a day and counting.



A big shout out to our frontline workers for their dedication.



Thank you India! pic.twitter.com/GDeBxXFv1j — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 17, 2021

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had sought to make PM Modi's birthday historic by vaccinating the maximum number of people. With this remarkable feat, India has administered over 79 crore doses till now.

Visuals from across the country show people outside vaccination centres waiting to get their jabs. BJP workers are also celebrating Prime Minister's birthday by engaging in various social works.

COVID Vaccination in India

With two-crore vaccine doses already administered, India looks to vaccinate the maximum number of people on Friday. On Thursday, the centre informed that India has surpassed the average daily covid vaccination rate of 18 major countries. The 18 nations, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan and Russia, have together administered 8.54 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines while India alone administered 8.54 million doses.