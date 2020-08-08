India Allows OCI Cardholders From US, UK, Germany, And France To Visit The Country

In a major development, the Indian government has allowed Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders from the US, UK, Germany, and France, to visit the country. Making the announcement on Friday evening, the Home Ministry said that the OCI cardholders from the aforementioned countries are allowed to visit as India has signed 'air bubble' arrangements with them. Other foreigners from these countries have been allowed to avail of the Indian visa facility for business, medical and employment purposes.

According to a home ministry notification, Indian citizens have also been allowed to travel to these countries on any type of visa. "Ministry of Home Affairs has permitted to enter India OCI card holders who belong to countries with which 'air bubble' arrangements have been finalised by Ministry of Civil Aviation," a home ministry spokesperson said.

India so far has bilateral air travel arrangements or 'air bubbles' with the US, UK, Germany and France during the coronavirus pandemic-related international travel restrictions. Other countries may be included under this scheme in the future, the notification said. The home ministry said it has further considered the need for visa relaxation and travel restrictions for more categories of foreign nationals who want to travel to India and Indian nationals intending to visit other countries in the context of the 'air bubble' scheme. Any Indian national holding any type of valid visa of such countries may be permitted to travel to the country concerned provided there is no travel restriction for entry of Indian nationals in that country. It will be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter the country concerned with the particular visa category before issue of tickets and boarding pass to the Indian passenger, the home ministry added.

Restrictions on incoming passengers

It has also been decided that the existing restrictions on incoming passenger traffic into India through the immigration check posts will not apply to such travellers. The existing restrictions on incoming passenger traffic into India will not be applicable on movement of cargo or goods and supplies in any vehicle, aircraft, ship, train etc. along with their crew, sailor, driver, helper, cleaner etc. However, quarantine and all other health and COVID-19 related matters, guidelines of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare shall be adhered to, the home ministry said.

