India Among Top 30 Countries At 'high Risk' From Coronavirus Spread: Study

India was amongst the top 30 countries which were at risk for the spread of the deadly coronavirus, a recent study said. The study, which was conducted by researchers from Southampton University, UK was based on the number of air travellers predicted to arrive in countries from worst-affected cities in China.

Thailand tops the list

The list places Thailand at the top followed by Japan and Hong Kong. The United States of America was 6th on the list, Australia was 10th, the UK was 17th whereas India 23rd, researchers said in a study released on Tuesday. According to the university’s WorldPop team, Thailand’s capital Bangkok is currently at most risk from the global spread of the virus. Hong Kong was second, followed by Taipei in Taiwan. Meanwhile, Sydney, New York and London were amongst 20 other major international cities ranked in the research.

For the purpose of research, the team used anonymous mobile phone and IP address data along with International air travel data to understand typical patterns of movement of people withing China during the annual 40-day Lunar New Year Celebrations. Then using the collected they identified 18 cities including Wuhan which were at high risk from the new coronavirus.

The researchers were then able to rank the top 30 cities and countries which were at high risk from the volume of people travelling from Wuhan and other cities. Andrew Tatem, a professor at the University of Southampton reportedly said that it was vital to understand patterns of population movement, both within China and globally to access how the virus might spread. He added that by identifying the risk areas, they can inform public health interventions.

The nationwide death toll from China's novel coronavirus epidemic has jumped to 170 with 38 more fatalities reported mainly from the worst-affected central Hubei province, the government said on Thursday, while confirming more than 1,700 new infections.