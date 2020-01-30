WHO Urges World To Take Actions Amid The Spread Of Deadly Coronavirus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on January 29 urged all the governments to take action over the outbreak of deadly coronavirus spreading from China, as several foreigners were evacuated from the epicentre of the outbreak. The deadly disease has claimed 170 lives and infected more than 7700 people in the country. WHO has called for an emergency meeting to be held on Thursday over whether the viral epidemic should be declared a global health emergency. The chief of the organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva that WHO is monitoring each and every moment of the day.

READ: China Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 170; Confirmed Cases Soar To 7,711

170 died, more than 7700 affected

President Xi Jinping said that preventing the outbreak and saving lives is the top priority as the number of patients contaminated of the virus increased. The deadly Coronavirus epidemic is increasing at a terrifying pace every day as the death toll climbed to 170 on Thursday, against 132 deaths reported by Wednesday. The China virus has infected nearly 7,711 people within the country as health experts warned that the disease may reach its climax in the next 10 days resulting in large-scale casualties.

On Wednesday, the Chinese health authorities had announced that 5,974 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions by the end of Tuesday.

READ: Hong Kong Attempts To Curb Virus Spread By Halting Rail And Ferry Links To China

India evacuates its nationals

A total of 132 people lost their lives battling from the disease, state-run Xinhua news agency had reported. As the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus sparked fears globally, India also requested the Chinese government for permission to operate two flights to evacuate Indian nationals from Hubei Province of China. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar posted an update on January 29 that Indian Embassy in China is also currently in touch with the Chinese authorities for the necessary logistics to bring back Indians. Previously, the US and Japan had rescued their citizens from Wuhan city in China, which is the epicentre of the fatal virus.

READ: India Seeks China's Consent For Operating 2 Flights To Bring Back Indians From Hubei

READ: India Urges Citizens To 'refrain From Travelling To China' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak