India And Bangladesh Hold 51st DG-Level Border Coordination Conference In Assam

India and Bangladesh on Tuesday kick-started the 51st Director-General Level Border Coordination Conference 2020. This is the first time that the Director-General Level talks between the two Border Guarding Forces (BGF) is being held in Guwahati, Assam.

The Indian BSF delegation is being led by DG BSF Rakesh Asthana, IPS while the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) led by the DG BGB Maj Gen Shafeenul Islam, BGBM (BAR) ndc, psc. Officials of the Indian Home Ministry and External Affairs Ministry will also be present from India's side. While Bangladesh would additionally be represented by officials from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Home Ministry, and Foreign Ministry.

Issues on agenda

As per an official release of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), issues related to border management will be discussed by the two countries who will also touch upon the steps to strengthen the security grid for the betterment of people living on both sides of the borders. Talks promoting developmental and infrastructure works, joint efforts for effective implementation of Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) and Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) are also likely to be discussed as per sources.

The five-day bi-annual conference which commenced today will end on December 26. As per reports, the meeting is said to conclude with the signing of a Joint Record of Discussions by both the Directors’ General of BSF and BGB.

