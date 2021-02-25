India & Pakistan Issue Joint Statement As DGMOs Speak; Situation Along LoC Reviewed

In a significant development, India and Pakistan have released a joint statement on Thursday after the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries discussed the established mechanism of hotline contact and the border situation. As per the joint statement, India and Pakistan's DGMOs reviewed the situation along the line of control (LoC) and reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings should be utilized to resolve any unforeseen situation. The meeting between the DGMOs of the two countries comes amid continuing ceasefire violations along the LoC by Pakistan including unprovoked firing at civilians and Indian Army soldiers, even as the country attempts to assuage the FATF over its greylisting for terror money laundering.

As per the joint statement issued, the DGMOs of India and Pakistan agreed to address the core issues and concerns that have the ability to disrupt peace and harmony. Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings, and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24 and 25 February 2021.

READ | 5 Pakistan terror Launchpads Within Minutes Of LoC Exposed As Imran Tries Hoodwinking FATF

Here's the joint statement issued by India & Pakistan

"The Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact. The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere. In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence. Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021. Both sides reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding."

READ | Pakistan Misusing International Platforms For 'baseless' Propaganda: India At UNHRC

5 Pakistan terror launchpads within minutes of LoC exposed

Just minutes before the joint statement, Republic Media Network had exclusively accessed locations of five Pakistan terror launchpads near the Line of Control (LoC). These launchpads in the neighbouring country are as near as 12 minutes away from the LoC and belong to terror outfit Al-Badr. This once again exposes Pakistan's tactics of sneaking in terrorists into the Indian territory to disrupt the peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

READ | India Smashes Pakistan Propaganda On Kashmir At UNHRC, Asks To Put Its Own House In Order

The first one is located in the town of Samahni in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) which is at a distance of 12 minutes via road from the LoC (3.2 km approx). The second one is situated in Baroh in Khai Gala town of PoK. It is located at a distance of 1.22 hours (approx) from the LoC. (33.3 km). The third one is in Chauki and the fourth in Bhagsar, both situated at a distance of less than 7 km from the LoC. The fifth and the biggest terror launchpad is in Tandar. According to sources, the number of ceasefire violations across the border has reduced in the past few days because Pakistan's wants to get off the 'Grey list' of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). However, while acting innocent, Pakistan has started the construction of bunkers in civilian areas along the Line of Control. Just a day earlier, COAS Gen Naravane had said that India stood prepared for up to a 2.5-front war.

READ | Pakistan 'star Performer' Mohammad Hafeez Gets C Category Contract From PCB; Turns It Down