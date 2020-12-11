India And Qatar Agree On Institutionalising Measures To Protect Labour Rights

India and Qatar have agreed on institutionalizing measures to promote and protect the rights of the workers, including settlement of labour issues and the movement of people in a safe and secure manner. The countries held their sixth meeting on December 6 to discuss labour and manpower related issues concerning both countries. The meeting was held virtually and Shri Abbagani Ramu, Joint Secretary (OIA-I), Ministry of External Affairs led the Indian delegates in the talks.

According to the External Affairs Ministry, the Indian side welcomed the latest development in Qatar regarding the labour reforms. Qatar has received a lot of criticism for the Kafala system, which allows employers to monitor the movement of their migrant employees. The migrant employees cannot leave the country without the permission of their employers, which human rights advocates have compared to slavery.

The Qatari side also expressed their positive sentiments towards the contributions made Indian workers and professionals in the country. Indians make up most of the foreign populations currently residing in the country of 2.7 million people. A large number of Indians are employed in both services and labour sector.

The meeting came a day after the telephonic conversation between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani. The two leaders discussed ways to increase cooperation between both countries in the fields of investment flows and energy security. PM Modi and Sheikh Hamad Al-Thani agreed to remain in regular touch and also agreed to meet in-person after the COVID-19 situation normalises.

Had a very pleasant conversation with my good friend @TamimBinHamad. Conveyed greetings for Qatar's forthcoming National Day. Qatar is a vital pillar of India's energy security and a valued source of FDI. We agreed to deepen our cooperation in all areas. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2020

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar had called on the Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani to thank him for taking "good" care of the Indian community in the country amid COVID-19 pandemic. The conversation between Jaishankar and Al-Thani was a follow-up of the talks between PM Modi and Sheikh Hamad.

Warm conversation with DPM & FM @MBA_AlThani_ of Qatar. Discussed the follow-up to the PM-Amir talk on 8 December. Thanked him for taking good care of the Indian community during COVID. Looking forward to an early meeting with him. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 10, 2020

(Image Credit: AP)

