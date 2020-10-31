Qatar Condemns 'invasive' Exams Of Australian Women At Doha Airport As 'illegal Action'

Qatar has condemned the shocking incident involving intimate medical examinations of women passengers at Doha airport, stating that it did not follow standard procedures. The October 2 incident involving at least 13 Australian women on a state-owned Qatar Airways flight drew a strong reaction from Australia.

As per reports, the women passengers were forced to disembark and undergo invasive physical examinations in ambulances. The Qatari government has, however, apologised and even announced an investigation into the matter.

The search was prompted by the discovery of an abandoned newborn in a bathroom at Doha airport. Qatar’s Government Communications Office said in a statement that a newborn infant was found in a trash can, concealed in a plastic bag and buried under garbage in a terminal toilet before the said flight from Doha to Sydney was scheduled to take off on October 2. The government officials had also said that the girl child was rescued from "what appeared to be a shocking and appalling attempt to kill her."

In a statement on Friday, the Qatar government said that a preliminary investigation into the "attempted murder" of the newborn baby found in a very serious condition and the subsequent actions of airport authorities to examine female passengers revealed standard procedures were violated. The statement added that those responsible for the violations and illegal actions have been referred to the Public Prosecution Office.

Australia welcomes Qatar’s apology

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani also expressed his sincerest apology for what some female travellers went through following the newborn's discovery. While taking to Twitter, the Qatari PM said that women’s treatment was "unacceptable".

We regret the unacceptable treatment of the female passengers at HIA. I assure you that we will hold those responsible for these acts to account. What took place does not represent Qatar’s laws or values. We will undertake all measures to prevent a recurrence. — خالد بن خليفة آل ثاني (@KBKAlThani) October 30, 2020

Australia’s foreign minister Marise Payne welcomed the apology and Qatar’s acknowledgment of the offensive mistreatment of female passengers. In a statement, Payne added that the statement of the Qatari government was "consistent" with the Australian expectations for contrition, accountability and determination to avoid any repetition of such disturbing episode.

