Coronavirus Outbreak: Australia Extends Its Ban On Chinese Travellers

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced the extension of government's travel ban on tourists from China for another week. Initially, travelled passing through China, the centre of the epidemic, were prohibited to enter Australia for 14 days. As the previous ban ends of February 15, the Australian government has extended it for another week as the death toll of the coronavirus has risen over 1,300 in China with total infection cases being 60,000 globally.

The Aust Gov has agreed to continue current travel restrictions & advice, based on recommendations of the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee on how Australia can continue to contain novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19. https://t.co/EzmxbnK0ym #CoronavirusAustralia pic.twitter.com/OlMnVYPBcu — Australian Government Department of Health (@healthgovau) February 13, 2020

Permanent residents exempted

However, Australian citizens, permanent residents, and their immediate family are exempted from the ban which is imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus now officially known as Covid-19. People who have been outside China for more than two weeks and do not show the symptoms of the deadly virus are also allowed to enter Australia. Furthermore, the ban does not exist on people who left Chian before February 1.

International students who had left China and spent at least two weeks in a third country before arriving in the island nation will also be permitted after the 14-day period has elapsed. Mainly, the Australian government has imposed travel restrictions on Chinese travellers, exempting its administrative regions such as Hong Kong and Macau.

While thousands remain infected with coronavirus around the world, Australia has confirmed at least 15 cases of Covid-19 with no deaths and five have also been recovered. The island country has not reported any cases of human-to-human transmission of the virus. All infected Australians had contracted the disease while being in the Chinese city of Wuhan except one who had contact with the infected person in the mainland.

According to Morris, the existing ban will also be reviewed within a week while the Australian government is working to protect the spread of coronavirus in the country. According to international reports, he also encouraged the Australians to support its businesses with Chinese community who have been subjected to a range of racist comments since the outbreak.

