The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Australia Extends Its Ban On Chinese Travellers

Rest of the World News

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, the Australian PM Scott Morrison has announced the extension of government's ban on Chinese travellers.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced the extension of government's travel ban on tourists from China for another week. Initially, travelled passing through China, the centre of the epidemic, were prohibited to enter Australia for 14 days. As the previous ban ends of February 15, the Australian government has extended it for another week as the death toll of the coronavirus has risen over 1,300 in China with total infection cases being 60,000 globally. 

Read - Passenger On Board Bangkok-Delhi Suspected Of Coronavirus: SpiceJet

Permanent residents exempted 

However, Australian citizens, permanent residents, and their immediate family are exempted from the ban which is imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus now officially known as Covid-19. People who have been outside China for more than two weeks and do not show the symptoms of the deadly virus are also allowed to enter Australia. Furthermore, the ban does not exist on people who left Chian before February 1. 

International students who had left China and spent at least two weeks in a  third country before arriving in the island nation will also be permitted after the 14-day period has elapsed. Mainly, the Australian government has imposed travel restrictions on Chinese travellers, exempting its administrative regions such as Hong Kong and Macau. 

Read - Coronavirus To Affect Business In Near Term: Sterling And Wilson Solar

While thousands remain infected with coronavirus around the world, Australia has confirmed at least 15 cases of Covid-19 with no deaths and five have also been recovered. The island country has not reported any cases of human-to-human transmission of the virus. All infected Australians had contracted the disease while being in the Chinese city of Wuhan except one who had contact with the infected person in the mainland. 

According to Morris, the existing ban will also be reviewed within a week while the Australian government is working to protect the spread of coronavirus in the country. According to international reports, he also encouraged the Australians to support its businesses with Chinese community who have been subjected to a range of racist comments since the outbreak. 

Read - Jaishankar Responds As 2 Indians Test Positive For Coronavirus On 'Diamond Princess' Ship

Read - Odion Ighalo Banned From Man United Training Due To Fear Of Coronavirus Outbreak

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA BANERJEE ACCUSES CENTRE
MAHA CONGRESS SLAMS 'KEMCHO TRUMP'
YEDIYURAPPA MEETS PRO-KANNADA GROUP
MAHA GOVT RESCINDS OBJECTIONS
JEFF BEZOS BUYS MANSION FOR $165 MN
RICHA AND ALI TO TIE THE KNOT?