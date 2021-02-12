India Becomes Fastest Country To Administer 7 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines

India achieved another landmark as it became the fastest country in the world to administer the highest number of COVID-19 vaccine doses. On Thursday, the Government of India tweeted and announced that the country has become the fastest country in the world to administer 7 million COVID-vaccines doses under the strong leadership of PM Narendra Modi. On day 27, the number of healthcare & frontline workers getting vaccinated against COVID-19 has reached 74.30 lakhs across the country.

The Ministry of Health and welfare reportedly said that that it took 27 and 48 days for the US and Britain respectively, to achieve the same number, whereas for India it took only 26 days to accomplish this figures, under the nationwide Largest vaccination program. The UK and the US, both kick-started their ambitious inoculation drives in December.

Covid-19 Vaccine administered Statewise

Including all the States/UTs, on February 11, total 4,13,752 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 7:00 pm. Of these, 85,604 were healthcare workers, while the other 3,28,148 beneficiaries were frontline workers. Ministry of Health and welfare shared the government released data on it's official Twitter page. According to the data, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan are among the Indian states which have recorded the most number of vaccinations in the past 27 days.

India Fastest Country To Reach 6 Million

Earlier, this week, while comparing the statistics of the vaccination against COVID-19 across the world, the Union Health Ministry on said that India became the fastest country in the world to vaccinate 6 million people in 24 days. As of February 8, 2021, at 6 pm, the total vaccination was 60,35,660, out of which healthcare workers who have been vaccinated are 54,12,270. Since February 2, 6,23,390 frontline workers were vaccinated.

In January, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) VG Somani announced that the vaccines of Serum Institue of India (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) had been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation. The massive development comes a day after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) made recommendations to the DCGI to grant permission for restricted emergency use of the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech's vaccines.

COVID-19 cases across the country

According to the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare reports, on Thursday, India reported 12,923 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of infected people to 1,08,71,294 and 11,764 recoveries. Total 1,42,562 active cases and 1,05,73,372 recoveries in the country. with 108 deaths the total number of death toll reached to 1,55,360.

