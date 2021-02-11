Congress Lashes Out At Centre Over LAC Disengagement; Claims 'India At Disadvantage'

Lashing out at Centre over India-China LAC disengagement, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Thursday, posed several questions on the process, alleging that Modi government had 'compromised sovereignty and national security'. He asked why the government had agreed to 'selective disengagement' in Pangong Tso Lake, alleging that it would be to India's disadvantage. Congress has maintained that Chinese troops have made an incursion into India's territories at LAC, Centre has refuted these claims.

LAC disengagement begins from south Pangong Tso area after Indo-China agreement, video out

Congress: 'Why selective disengagement?'

He posed other questions like:

By creating a buffer zone between Finger 3 and Finger 8, is it not tantamount of redrawing LAC to India's disadvantage?

Why govt agreed to withdraw Indian Armed Forces from Kailash Ranges without any quid pro quo?

Why is Modi govt not saying anything on removing Chinese incursions upto Y-junction in Depsang plains?

Why are PM and Defence Minister mum on Gen V.K Singh's statement contrary to National Interests?

Modi Government is brazenly compromising ‘National Security’ & India’s ‘Territorial Integrity’.



This is clear from Defence Minister’s statement in Rajya Sabha today on the Chinese Incursions in Eastern Ladakh.



Our Statement-: pic.twitter.com/nEteH7obBx — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 11, 2021

Rajnath Singh in LS: 'Not one inch lost'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed the Lok Sabha about the agreements between both nations. Asserting that India has not allowed 'anyone to take an inch of land', he said that India will remain at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3 and China at the North Bank area to the east of Finger 8, with similar action agreed to in the South Bank area. He said that there are still some outstanding issues with regard to deployment and patrolling at some other points along the LAC. India and China have also agreed to remove any structures that had been built by both sides since April 2020 in both the North and South Bank areas, restoring the landforms as per the status quo prior to it.

Rajnath Singh briefs Lok Sabha on Indo-China LAC disengagement: 'Not one inch land lost'

LAC commences at Pangong Tso lake

After formally agreeing to disengagement by India and the Chinese army at South Pangong Tso area, the Indian Army has released a video of the disengagement process ongoing at LAC on Thursday. Visuals from the region show a formal meeting between the military commanders of both sides, agreeing to disengagement - shaking hands. Moreover, the Chinese Army's three heavy tanks are seen retreating from the area, while one Indian Army tank is also seen retreating from the area. India and China have held nine rounds of military-level talks before a breakthrough was found regarding de-escalation and disengagement at the LAC. 20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place in June 2020 while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley.

