Dominican PM Raising 'faith In Bible' To Thank India For Vaccines Gets Health Min's Reply

Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for proving 35,000 'Made In India’ coronavirus vaccines to the Caribbean nation on Wednesday. Acknowledging his gesture, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that he is humbled by the gesture shown by the Prime Minister of Dominica and calls it 'Vaccine Maitri'.

Dr Harsh Vardhan wrote in his tweet, "Our beloved PM Sh @narendramodi Ji is steering the global family to safety from #COVID19, winning us blessings & praises galore. Humbled by Hon’ble PM of Dominica Mr Roosevelt Skerrit’s gratitude towards India for swiftly providing #COVID19vaccine to his country. #VaccineMaitri". Union Minister also lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to steer the global family to safety from Covid-19. He said that PM Modi's endeavour is winning us blessings and praises galore. While indicating the gratitude gesture made by Mr Roosevelt Skerrit, Vardhan said he is humbled.

After the consignment of 35,000 'Made In India’ coronavirus vaccines was dispatched, Skerrit wrote, "Even though I trust every word of the Bible, I must confess that I did not imagine that the prayers of my country would have been answered so swiftly. Thank You India. @narendramodi." The consignment of Covid vials shipped from India is sufficient to inoculate half of Dominica’s 72,000 total population.

India's 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative

Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also lauded India's efforts and said, "A gesture of goodwill, an example of support. Made in India vaccines arrive in Dominica." In January 2020, the Dominican PM requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the shipment of a consignment of the coronavirus vaccine to begin a mass vaccination drive in his country. India, under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, has dispatched shipment to neighbouring countries including Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Bangladesh, Barbados and Dominica.