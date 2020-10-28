UN Nuclear Watchdog Agency Confirms Iran Is Building New Nuclear Facility

The United Nations nuclear watchdog agency has confirmed that Iran has started building an underground centrifuge assembly plant after an old one was destroyed in an explosion earlier this year. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi, during an interview with the Associated Press, said that Iran has started the construction of the site, adding that he cannot reveal much information at the moment because of the confidentiality involved. The satellite images show a new excavation site of a possible underground centrifuge assembly facility.

In a series of explosions this July, several Iranian strategic sites were destroyed, including the nuclear enrichment facilities. Iran had accused the United States and Israel of covertly destroying the sites and had vowed action if sabotage was confirmed. Days later, Iran confirmed that it would build a new, more secure nuclear site in the mountains.

Enough or not?

Grossi also said that Iran is continuing to increase the stockpile of its enriched uranium adding that it does not appear to be enough to produce weapons. However, a confidential document in August that was viewed by the Associated Press, stated that the stockpile of enriched uranium is enough to produce a weapon and Iran is enriching uranium to a purity of up to 4.5 percent, despite the 2015 nuclear deal that only allows Tehran to enrich uranium to a purity of 3.67 percent.

The document reportedly said that Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium has increased from 1,571.6 kilograms in May to 2,105.4 kilograms as of August 25. But under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran is allowed to keep a stockpile of 202.8 kilograms only. The deal was signed between Iran and other major powers of the world and it was agreed that the Islamic Republic would bring down the enrichment programme in exchange for eased sanctions. But, Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew from the deal reimposing sanctions on the country, which emboldened Iran to work in violation of the agreement.

(Image Credit: AP)