'India's Strength Lies In Its Social Diversity', Says PM Modi In Pre-Republic Day Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Republic Day parade review spoke about the diversity and the other specialities of the Indian peninsula. He also gave an important message of “Several states,one country. Several societies,one India,” during his address. Furthermore, he praised the NCC and NSS members for their contribution to sports and disaster relief.

LIVE: PM Modi is interacting with cadets & artists who will be performing at the Republic Day in Delhi. https://t.co/erWYJOi7Ig — BJP (@BJP4India) January 24, 2020

PM Modi’s important message

Speaking about the diversity in India, PM Modi said, “Whenever we talk about India, we always think about ideals and values. Our geographical and social diversity is another feature of our greatness. Several states, one country. Several societies, one India. We must work and take the country ahead with this thought. The entire world witnesses this ability of India as well. Indian tourism and youth exchange program derives strength from this as well”.

Read: PM Modi and oppn partry leaders pay floral tribute to Netaji on his birth anniversary

“When we talk of one India, the best India, then we also have to remember that India is what really? Is India only the home of 130 crore people within the borders? Your mind will say no, India is a living tradition along with a nation, a thought. Another strength of India's superiority lies in its geographical and social diversity,” he added.

PM Modi further said, “Our country is a kind of flower garland, where colourful flowers are threaded with the thread of Indianness. With your performance on Rajpath, the whole world also sees this power of India. This year, NCC and NSS members have played a big role ranging from sports to disaster relief”.

Read: Nepal invites PM Modi for Sagarmatha dialogue

PM Modi hails NCC, NSS members

Talking about the contribution of NCC and NSS members, PM Modi said, “Crores of youth of the country are inspired and encouraged by seeing the rich tradition of discipline and service showcased by the NCC and NSS on Rajpath. Tribal brothers and sisters bring an amazing legacy to the country through their performance. India is a life force made up of several ideals and values”.

Read: PM Modi to Bal Puraskar awardees: 'Amazed to see what you achieved at such tender age'

“NCC cadets have done commendable work by taking out 8,000 km cleanliness drive across the country on Gandhi Ji's 150th birth anniversary. The new India is moving towards, the same aspirations, towards the dreams we have to fulfil. We have to ensure that no person in India, no region is left behind. We all have to associate ourselves with the collective resolutions of the nation,” he added.

PM Modi also praised the review show and said, “I wish you all the best for Republic Day and for the Republic Day Parade. Through this show, you represent a mini India, a new India. What is India really? Our country and the whole world will see, know and try to understand it through you”.

Read: In a first, PM Modi to pay respects at National War Memorial ahead of Republic Day Parade