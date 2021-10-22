Last Updated:

Live Updates: PM Modi To Address Nation On Friday At 10 Am

PM Modi Addresses India
07:30 IST, October 22nd 2021
Varun Chakravarthy not 100% fit; He'll be used by Team India as 'trump Card': Report

With a few days to go before the Super 12 of T20 World Cup starts, one of the uncertainties looming over Team India apart from Hardik Pandya's bowling is spinner Varun Chakravarthy's fitness. Team India are done with their two warm-up matches and many positivities have emerged. However, Hardik Pandya did not bowl, and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy bowled only 2 overs in the second warm-up match against Australia. Now, team management sources have informed ANI on Varun Chakravarthy's fitness and also talked about how he will be used by skipper Virat Kohli in the T20 World Cup. 

"He is undoubtedly a match-winner in this format and the leadership group knows what four overs can mean in a big tournament like the T20 World Cup. The medical team has been working closely with him and Varun will be used judiciously. He is a trump card and Virat Kohli and the leadership group is looking to use him just like that," the source said.

07:30 IST, October 22nd 2021
PM Modi acknowledges WHO Chief's support

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India created history and raced past the first world and other prominent nations by administering over 100 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to its citizens. PM Modi took note of the praise bestowed upon by the WHO Chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and went on to cherish the friendship that the two leaders share. 

 

07:30 IST, October 22nd 2021
Pakistan to remain on FATF Grey List

In a major shocker for the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led administration, Pakistan will remain in FATF's 'grey list' till April 2022, the body announced on Thursday. The Financial Action Task Force made this decision on Thursday during the three-day plenary session. In its 'High-Risk Jurisdictions subject to a Call for Action' document, the global financing watchdog said that Islamabad needed to work towards its 'other strategically important AML/CFT deficiencies'. Pakistan will remain on the grey list of FATF as it failed to curb terror financing of United Nations proscribed terrorists living in its territory. The intergovernmental organisation said that Pakistan needed to take more steps against terror financing.

07:21 IST, October 22nd 2021
NCB quizzes Ananya Panday for 3 hours; summoned again on Saturday

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who was questioned for nearly 3 hours by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday has been called for questioning again on Friday. The anti-drugs agency had earlier conducted raids at her Bandra residence and seized electronic devices including her mobile phone and laptop. In addition, the agency is also looking into her chats with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. 

07:21 IST, October 22nd 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address nation at 10 am on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Friday at 10 am. Sources have reported that the Prime Minister is likely to speak on India's achievement of the 100 crore vaccines milestone. In addition, he is also expected to speak on vaccine diplomacy. However, there is no official confirmation from the Prime Minister's Office as of now. 

