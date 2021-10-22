With a few days to go before the Super 12 of T20 World Cup starts, one of the uncertainties looming over Team India apart from Hardik Pandya's bowling is spinner Varun Chakravarthy's fitness. Team India are done with their two warm-up matches and many positivities have emerged. However, Hardik Pandya did not bowl, and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy bowled only 2 overs in the second warm-up match against Australia. Now, team management sources have informed ANI on Varun Chakravarthy's fitness and also talked about how he will be used by skipper Virat Kohli in the T20 World Cup.

"He is undoubtedly a match-winner in this format and the leadership group knows what four overs can mean in a big tournament like the T20 World Cup. The medical team has been working closely with him and Varun will be used judiciously. He is a trump card and Virat Kohli and the leadership group is looking to use him just like that," the source said.