Japan PM Yoshihide Suga Expresses Concern Over China's Dominance In East, South China Sea

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga expressed concern over China's unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East and South China seas in G7 talks. Suga expressed his concern at the first G7 meeting that included Suga, US President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. He said that Japan will say what needs to be said, and demand action from Beijing.

Suga calls for support

According to the reports by ANI, Suga also spoke about the coronavirus pandemic as he said that he has had an ‘unwavering resolve to protect the lives and livelihoods of the people. He further said that he has learned from last year and he has implemented the best measures, as per what he believes. The Japanese government has signed a contract with the drug giant AstraZeneca to produce coronavirus doses for 60 million people.

The company's Japan unit, along with its partner JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, will produce 40 million doses in the prefecture of Hyogo in western Japan and will begin local distribution as soon as it receives government approval. AstraZeneca filed for fast-track approval of its vaccine with the health ministry last week. He urged the G7 to speed up the distribution of vaccines and also oppose a protectionist approach to health issues.

Talking about the Tokyo Olympics, he expressed his determination to hold the Olympics and Paralympic Games this summer. He said that he will be working with the International Olympic Committee to realise a safe Game. He called on the other countries for support.

Recently, Japanese foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi confirmed the importance of promoting the vision of a “Free & Open Indo-Pacific” together with more countries for the realization of the vision of Quad foreign ministers meeting, said the country’s minister of Foreign Affairs in a press release. The statement came as Motegi attended the third Quad ministerial meeting along with his counterparts from India, the US and Australia. Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue is an informal strategic forum between four countries-India, Japan, the US and Australia.

