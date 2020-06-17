India-China Faceoff: Chinese FM Dials Jaishankar, Emphasizes On Need To 'follow Consensus'

Two days after the violent standoff between the Indian and Chinese troops at the Galwan valley in Ladakh, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday. In their telephonic conversation, Yi emphasized that India and China should follow important consensus reached by their leaders. During the violent standoff along the LAC, 20 Indian Army soldiers were martyred amid the de-escalation process following the Commander-level talks at Moldo earlier.

According to PTI, the Chinese Foreign Minister also stated that both sides should 'strengthen communication' and 'coordination' through the existing mechanism to resolve differences. An official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs is awaited. The Indian Army has also confirmed disengagement of the troops along the LAC.

"The two sides have also agreed to 'deal fairly' with the serious events caused by the conflict at the Galawan Valley, jointly abide by the consensus reached at the military-level meetings between the sides, cool down the situation on the ground as soon as possible, maintain peace and tranquillity in the border area in accordance with the agreement reached so far between the countries," a statement by China regarding the telephonic conversation read.

PM warns China

Before addressing 15 state Chief Ministers on current COVID-19 crisis on Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi, gave a stern warning to China, saying that while India wished to maintain peace, it will not stay quiet if provoked. He added that the nation must be proud to know that its 20 Army martyrs who died in Galwan Valley, died fighting till the end. He also requested the attending CMs and Union ministers to maintain two minutes of silence for the brave warriors.

"India wants peace, but if India is provoked, it is capable of giving a befitting reply. With respect to our Indian martyrs, the nation will be proud to know that they died fighting. I want to assure the nation that its martyrs' sacrifice will not go in vain. India will always protect its sovereignty and no one should be under any illusion," he said.

