India-China Standoff: MEA Issues Strong Statement, Calls For 'resolution Through Dialogue'

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday issued an official statement on the martyrdom of the Indian Army personnel at the Line of Actual Control. MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stated that on-ground commanders from India and China had held a series of meetings to implement the consensus reached at a higher level. However, he revealed that China departed from the consensus to respect the LAC in the Galwan Valley.

He contended that a violent faceoff had taken place on the late evening and night of June 15, leading to casualties on both sides as a result of China's attempt to unilaterally change the status quo. The MEA observed that the casualties could have avoided had China followed the agreement reached at the higher level.

Maintaining that India was convinced of resolving differences through dialogue, he reiterated the country's commitment to ensuring India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Here is the MEA's full statement:

"India and China have been discussing through military and diplomatic channels the de-escalation of the situation in the border area in Eastern Ladakh. Senior Commanders had a productive meeting on 6th June 2020 and agreed on a process for such de-escalation. Subsequently, ground commanders had a series of meetings to implement the consensus reached at a higher level. While it was our expectation that this would unfold smoothly, the Chinese side departed from the consensus to respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley. On the late-evening and night of 15th June, 2020 a violent face-off happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo there. Both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side. Given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the LAC. We expect the same of the Chinese side. We remain firmly convinced of the need for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and the resolution of differences through dialogue. At the same time, we are also strongly committed to ensuring India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Three Indian Army personnel martyred

Three Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. Sources revealed that the Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side. This physical hand-to-hand combat went on for many hours on Monday, sources revealed. On Tuesday morning, senior commanders took stock of the situation and the talks started at about 7 am.

