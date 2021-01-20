India Condemns Attacks On MINUSCA Peacekeepers In Central African Republic

On Tuesday, January 19, India strongly condemned the recent attacks on UN peacekeepers in the Central African Republic. The attacks led to the death of the two UN officials. The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, said that India strongly condemns the attack on peacekeepers of MINUSCA in the Central African Republic that has led to the death of the peacekeepers from Rwanda and Burundi.

“We also remember the three Burundian MINUSCA peacekeepers who had laid down their lives on December 25 last year. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the peacekeepers from Rwanda and Burundi, and also wish for the speedy recovery of the injured”, read the statement.

Read: Rahul Gandhi Lauds China's 'strategic Vision' Amid LAC Faceoff, Warns 'India Will Suffer'

According to the reports by AP, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the peacekeepers came under fire on the Bangasso-Gambo axis. He also said that nine such peacekeepers have been killed “in hostile incidents” in the last seven days in Central African Republic and Mali. Another explosive was found at the scene in Tessalit and disabled, the UN mission in Mali said late Friday. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday strongly condemned the attack and said attacks against peacekeepers may constitute war crimes, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Read: India Condemns Attack Against UN Peacekeepers In Mali & C.A.R, Extends Solidarity

Four peacekeepers from Ivory Coast lost their lives

Four peacekeepers from Ivory Coast lost their lives due to an improvised explosive device and an attack Wednesday by unidentified gunmen in the Timbuktu region. The peacekeeping mission has been in Mali since 2013 after Islamic extremists took control of major towns in the north. A French-led military operation dislodged them, but the jihadists have since regrouped in rural areas and expanded their reach. The U.N. says more than 231 peacekeepers in Mali have been killed due to hostile incidents, in what has become known as its most dangerous mission.

Read: 'Deeply Honoured': India To Supply COVID Vaccines To Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal

Also Read: BBC Takes Distorting India's Map To New Low; Excludes J&K-Ladakh Entirely, Corrects Badly

(Image Credits: AP)