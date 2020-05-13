India Condemns Terror Attacks In Afghanistan, Calls For Immediate Cessation Of Violence

Terming it as “crimes against humanity”, India strongly condemned the multiple terror attacks that took place in Afghanistan, including those on a maternity hospital in Kabul, on a funeral procession in Nangarhar, and on a military check post, in the last two days.

Fourteen people, including two newborn babies, were killed at a maternity hospital in west Kabul after it was attacked by militants on Tuesday, May 12. In a separate attack in Nangarhar province, an explosion took place at a funeral procession earlier in the day that killed at least 24 people and injured over a dozen.

"India strongly condemns the barbaric terrorist attacks against innocent civilians, including women and children, at the Dasht-e-Barchi hospital maternity ward, funeral in Nangarhar province and the army check post in Laghman province on 11-12 May," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

MEA said India stands with the people, government, and security forces of Afghanistan in their efforts to bring peace and stability to the nation.

"The holy month of Ramzan should be a period of fasting, prayer, and reflection. We call for an immediate cessation of terrorist violence and cooperation to deal with the humanitarian situation arising from the spread of coronavirus in Afghanistan," the statement further added.

Consecutive attacks in Afghanistan

The Taliban, however, distanced itself from the terror attack on the maternity hospital in Kabul that ended after a five-hour-long gun battle with security forces and the death of four militants. According to the Afghanistan Interior Affairs Ministry, 72 civilians, including children, were rescued.

In Nangarhar, a funeral procession was targetted with an explosion that killed at least 24 people and left more than a dozen wounded earlier on the same day.

In light of the attacks, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has ordered the forces to switch from "active defensive" mode to "offensive" mode and to resume attacks on the Taliban. Haneef Atmar, acting Foreign Minister, condemned attacks and said that such actions will make the nation lose faith in the ongoing peace process. He also called on all parties to stop attacks, begin intra-Afghan talks, and make way for a permanent ceasefire in the country.

(With inputs from ANI; Image credits - PTI)