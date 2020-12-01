India Condemns Missile Attack Targeting Saudi Aramco Oil Facility In Jeddah: MEA

India on Tuesday strongly condemned the missile attack on Saudi Aramco oil facility in Jeddah. Issuing an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the attack which was carried out by Yemen's Houthi militia, expressing solidarity with the government and citizens of Saudi Arabia.

"We strongly condemn the missile attack targeting the Saudi Aramco oil facility in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on 23 November. We stand in solidarity with the friendly government & people of Saudi Arabia against any such attacks," said MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava in an official statement.

Missile attack at Saudi oil facility

As per agency reports, Houthi rebels had launched a rocket targeting the oil distribution station, located southeast of Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International Airport which handles lakhs of Muslim pilgrims en route to Mecca. As per AP, a projectile struck a fuel tank at the Jiddah distribution station and ignited a fire around 3:50 a.m, with the rebels firing a new Quds-2 cruise missile at the facility.

"The attack was in response to the blockade imposed by the Saudi-led coalition on Yemen," Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported citing the militia's military spokesman Yahya Sarea.

The attack also came hours after the kingdom finished hosting its virtual G20 leaders summit. Notably, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had left the same day after visiting the kingdom to see Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In 2015, a Saudi-led coalition had intervened in the Yemeni conflict and has since been battling the Iranian-backed Houthis with the rebels seizing Yemen's capital, Sanaa. Saudi has also faced strong international criticism for its airstrikes killing civilians, with the war grounding into a stalemate.

