India COVID-19 Case Fatality Rate (CFR) Lowest At 2.15% Since First Lockdown: Centre

The Case Fatality Rate among Coronavirus patients in India stands at 2.15% as of August 1, which is the lowest since a nationwide lockdown began in late March, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

"India continues to maintain the record of registering and maintaining the lowest COVID-19 mortality rate at the global platform. The Case Fatality Rate stands at 2.15% today and it is lowest since the 1st lockdown started. It has been continuously reducing from around 3.33% in mid-June," the Ministry said in a statement.

As per the latest figures available, India has 16,95,988 COVID-19 cases thus far of which 36,511 patients have died. The number of recovered patients stands at 10,94,374 and that leaves 5,65,103 cases active — those currently under medical supervision. The recovery rate stands at 64.53%.

The government said the low fatalities is a testimony to the focused, coordinated, pre-emptive, graded and evolving 'Test, Track, Treat' strategy and efforts of the Centre along with the State/UT governments. Emphasis on early detection through aggressive testing and effective clinical management of the hospitalized cases have resulted in the continuously falling Case Fatality Rate indicating that India has been able to successfully contain the fatality rate of COVID-19, the ministry said.

Hospital infrastructure

Along with the CFR been kept a low rate, the successful implementation of effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols based on a comprehensive Standard of Care approach have resulted in a consistent addition of more than 30,000 recoveries/day.

The 3-tier hospital infrastructure with seamless patient management has ensured prompt triaging and treatment. As on Saturday, there are 1,488 dedicated COVID Hospitals with 2,49,358 isolation beds, 31,639 ICU beds and 1,09,119 oxygen supported beds and 16,678 ventilators.

3,231 dedicated COVID Health Centres with 2,07,239 Isolation beds, 18,613 ICU beds and 74,130 oxygen supported beds and 6,668 ventilators have also been operationalised.

Moreover, 10,755 COVID Care Centres with 10,02,681 beds are now available to combat COVID-19 in the country. The Centre has also provided 273.85 lakh N95 masks and 121.5 lakh Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) and 1083.77 lakh HCQ tablets to the States/UTs /Central Institutions.

