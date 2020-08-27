India Apprises UN About Pakistan's '5 Big Lies' On Terrorism With Point-by-point Rebuttal

After exposing Pakistan's five big lies at the UN by a strong point-by-point rebuttal, India has formally written to the United Nations about Pakistan's false claim of making a statement in a Security Council meeting on terrorism. India on Monday exposed Pakistan's litany of lies it peddled in the UN after Islamabad's UN envoy claimed to have given a statement in the Security Council meeting that was not open to non-members of the 15-nation UN body. The Pakistan Mission falsely claimed that its UN envoy Munir Akram had given a statement at the Security Council debate on Report of the Secretary-General on Threats to International Peace and Security posed by Terrorism Actions.

"We have seen a statement put out by the Pakistan Mission to the UN, claiming that these remarks were made by the Permanent Representative of Pakistan at the UN Security Council. We fail to comprehend where exactly did the Permanent Representative of Pakistan make his statement since the Security Council Session today was not open to non-members of the Security Council", Indian mission at UN had said in a statement on Monday.

The statement exposed the 'five big lies' being peddled and pushed by Pakistan. Dismissing claims that PM Imran Khan's 'Naya' Pakistan has been a target of cross-border terrorism for decades, the Indian Mission in its statement said, "A lie repeated a hundred times will not become truth. The biggest sponsor of cross-border terrorism against India now tries to masquerade itself as a victim of terrorism by India!"

"Pakistan is home to the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the United Nations. Many of the sanctioned terrorists and entities continue to operate with impunity inside Pakistan. Prime Minister of Pakistan admitted at the UN General Assembly in 2019, the presence of 40,000-50,000 terrorists inside Pakistan," it added. It further rejected the claim that Pakistan has decimated Al Qaeda from the region.

Further, it slammed Pakistan for making "ridiculous assertions" about the internal affairs of India. "Pakistan makes ridiculous assertions about internal affairs of India. This is a country whose minority population has dropped drastically from 1947 to what it is today which is just about 3%, which is nothing short of systemic cleansing," it said.

Here are five big lies of Pakistan

