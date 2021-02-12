India Demands Release Of Detained Political Leaders In Myanmar At UNHRC; Backs Protests

Joining other democracies in condemning the detention of elected politicians, India's Permanent Representative to UN - Indra Mani Pandey on Friday, stated that India strongly believes that rule of law, calling for the release of detention of political leaders in Myanmar at the United Nations Human Rights Council. Expressing deep concern, India extended support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar and the right to protest peacefully. Calling on Myanmar leadership to resolve their differences in a peaceful and constructive manner, India urged to restore democratic order in Myanmar. Previously, India had called for upholding rule of law and the democratic process, while monitoring the issue.

UNSC expresses 'deep concern' over Myanmar coup, calls for release of Aung San Suu Kyi

India: 'Release detained politicians'

Jaishankar and Blinken talk over phone, discuss Myanmar situation and issues of mutual concern

US sanctions military

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden announced a series of sanctions on the military leaders of Myanmar in response to their recent action to overthrow a democratically elected leadership in a coup. Biden said he has approved a new executive order enabling US to immediately sanction the military leaders who directed the coup, their business interests, as well as close family members. US has also frozen US assets that benefit the Myanmar government while maintaining our support for healthcare, civil society groups, and other areas that benefit the people of Myanmar directly. Biden also issued support to the ongoing pro-democracy protests in Myanmar, calling the UN Security Council to strengthen the world's commitment to human rights in Myanmar.

Biden announces sanctions against military leaders of Myanmar

2021 coup

On February 1, the Myanmar military began detaining the democratically elected members of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party. State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other members of the Parliament were detained by the military, who later declared an emergency for a year. After the coup, Myanmar Army's Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing took charge of the country. The coup occurred a day before Myanmar's newly elected members of Parliament were supposed to be sworn-in.

In 2015, the country's first election in decades were held where Aung San Suu Kyi won the polls, but military retained 25% of the seats in the parliament as per the constitution, which they helped draft in 2011. Prior to the 2020 election, Suu Kyi had promised to amend the constitution, saying the military representation in the parliament will be substantially reduced in the coming decade. In 2020, Suu Kyi's party won the election by landslide capturing 396 out of 476 seats in parliament, a mandate much larger, instilling fear in the military that Kyi would keep her promise and reduce the Army's representation. The military levelled allegations of election fraud and irregularities as their justification for the detainment of leaders inspite of international observers certifying it as 'fair'.

Mehbooba Mufti takes dig at Centre's response to Myanmar coup; recalls detentions in J&K