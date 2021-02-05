UNSC Expresses 'deep Concern' Over Myanmar Coup, Calls For Release Of Aung San Suu Kyi

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday expressed 'deep concern' regarding the recent military coup in Myanmar, calling for the immediate release of detained leaders, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. The members of the Security Council also expressed concern about the restrictions on civil society and the press. The UNSC stressed the need to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms, and the rule of law in Myanmar.

It is absolutely unacceptable to reverse the results of the elections and the will of the people of Myanmar.



I hope that democracy will be able to make progress again. Prisoners must be released & the constitutional order must be reestablished. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) February 5, 2021

"The members of the Security Council encouraged the pursuance of dialogue and reconciliation in accordance with the will and interests of the people of Myanmar. They also called for safe and unimpeded humanitarian access to all people in need, including through the re‑establishment of United Nations relief flights. The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and unity of Myanmar," UNSC said in a press release on Thursday.

2021 coup

On February 1, the Burmese military began detaining the democratically elected members of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party. State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other members of the Parliament were detained by the military, who later declared an emergency for a year. After the coup, Myanmar Army's Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing took charge of the country. The coup occurred a day before Myanmar's newly elected members of Parliament were supposed to be sworn-in.

A military coup in Myanmar is not rare as they have taken place in the past as well. However, in 2011 a transition to democracy began with the country's first election in decades was held in 2015. Aung San Suu Kyi won the polls, but military retained 25% of the seats in the parliament as per the constitution, which they helped draft in 2011. Prior to the 2020 election, Suu Kyi had promised to amend the constitution, saying the military representation in the parliament will be substantially reduced in the coming decade.

Suu Kyi's party won the election by landslide capturing 396 out of 476 seats in parliament, a mandate much larger than in the 2015 polls. The election was monitored by international observers who certified it as "fair". A day before the new members of the parliament were supposed to take the oath, the military staged a coup to oust the government, fearing Suu Kyi would keep her promise and reduce the Army's representation. The military levelled allegations of election fraud and irregularities as their justification for the detainment of leaders.

