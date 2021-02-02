Mehbooba Mufti Takes Dig At Centre's Response To Myanmar Coup; Recalls Detentions In J&K

On Tuesday, PDP chief and ex-Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti took a dig at the Centre for expressing concern over the imposition of a military coup in Myanmar. In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs stated, "We have noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern. India has always been steadfast in its support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar. We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. We are monitoring the situation closely". Accusing the Union government of following a hypocritical stance, Mufti pointed out that it too had detained mainstream civilian leaders in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370. Several politicians including Mufti, NC president Farooq Abdullah and former CM Omar Abdullah were detained on August 5, 2019, and were released only after a number of months.

Read: 25 PDP Netas In Key Positions Unhappy; Fearing Split, Mehbooba Mufti Calls Urgent Meeting

Prolonged detention

After Mehbooba Mufti's detention in August 2019, she was booked under the Public Safety Act. While she was shifted to her Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar which was designated as a subsidiary jail by the J&K administration in April, her detention under the PSA was extended on May 5 and July 31. While her daughter Iltija Mufti had moved the Supreme Court in February 2020 seeking the PDP chief's release, the matter was not listed for many months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, Mufti was released on October 13, 2020, barely a few weeks after the apex court commenced hearing the habeas corpus case.

Read: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Blames BJP For Republic Day Violence; Slams Unconstitutional Laws

Coup in Myanmar

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar President Win Myint and other officials of the ruling National League for Democracy were detained in early morning raids on Monday after which the military declared that it had taken control of the country for one year under a state of emergency. The utimate authority has been transferred to Myanmar's Army Chief Min Aung Hlaing. The coup was preceded by the military's allegation of a massive voter fraud in the November 2020 polls where NLD was re-elected by winning 396 seats in Parliament. While the internet and phone connections have been restored in Myanmar, all passenger flights remain suspended. It is pertinent to note that Suu Kyi spent nearly 15 years under house arrest before her release in 2010.

Read: 'Centre Extending J&K Template To Other Parts Of India': Mufti On Delhi Police's UAPA Case