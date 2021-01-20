India Dispatches 1st Consignment Containing 1.5 Lakh Doses Of Covishield Vaccine To Bhutan

India in the wee hours of Wednesday dispatched the first consignment of 1.5 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' to Thimpu, Bhutan from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. According to sources, the consignment containing 1.5 lakh doses of vaccine will reach Thimpu today. Bhutan is the first country to receive the Government of India's gift of COVID-19 vaccines which are manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII).

READ | 13,693 Frontline Health Workers Get COVID-19 Vaccine

India dispatches first Covid vaccine consignment to Bhutan

First consignment takes off for Bhutan!



India begins supply of Covid vaccines to its neighbouring and key partner countries. #VaccineMaitri#NeighbourhoodFirst pic.twitter.com/ejofJuCObi — Anurag Srivastava (@MEAIndia) January 20, 2021

In line with India-Bhutan's unique and special relations, India had ensured a continuous supply of trade and essential items to Bhutan, despite Coronavirus restrictions. India so far has provided essential medicines and medical supplies- including paracetamol, hydroxychloroquine, PPEs, N95 masks, x-ray machines and test kits worth over Rs 2.8 crores to Bhutan. Apart from this, India has also entered into an "Air Travel Arrangement" or "Transparent Bubble" agreement with Bhutan.

READ | Norway: COVID-19 Vaccine Has 'no Direct Link' With Post-inoculation Deaths

As per sources, since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, India in the past has facilitated the repatriation of over 2,000 Bhutanese nationals stranded in various parts of India. It also facilitated the repatriation of 14 Bhutanese nationals stranded in third countries through Vande Bharat flights to India and their onwards journey to Bhutan.

READ | Russia's Second COVID-19 Vaccine EpiVacCorona '100% Effective' In Early Trials: Report

PM Modi: 'Honoured to be a long-trusted partner'

India is deeply honoured to be a long-trusted partner in meeting the healthcare needs of the global community. Supplies of Covid vaccines to several countries will commence tomorrow, and more will follow in the days ahead. #VaccineMaitri https://t.co/9Czfkuk8h7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India is "deeply honoured" to be a long-trusted partner in meeting the healthcare needs of the global community. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a release on Tuesday that the government of India has received several requests for the supply of Indian manufactured vaccines from neighbouring and key partner countries.

READ | Serum Institute Of India To Launch Country's First Domestically-produced Pneumonia Vaccine

India has given emergency use authorisation to two COVID-19 vaccines being manufactured in the country - Covishield and Covaxin. While Covishield has been developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, Covaxin is an indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The Ministry said that it will be ensured that domestic manufacturers will have adequate stocks to meet domestic requirements while supplying abroad.

READ | MoS MEA Muraleedharan To Pay 3-day Visit To UAE; Focus On Welfare Of Indian Workers There

(With ANI inputs)