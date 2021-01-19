MoS MEA Muraleedharan To Pay 3-day Visit To UAE; Focus On Welfare Of Indian Workers There

After External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to the UAE last year, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will be on a three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Tuesday where he is set to hold talks with the leadership with a special focus on the welfare of Indian workers, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

He will be meeting with UAE dignitaries and a broad cross-section of the Indian community during his visit to the UAE, the MEA said. He will hold talks with the UAE side on various bilateral and international issues of mutual interest, it said. There will be special focus in the visit on issues related to the Indian community, especially the welfare of Indian workers, the MEA said.

MEA S Jaishankar visited UAE last year

In November, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar had called upon United Arab Emirates (UAE) Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to hand over a personal communication of Prime Minister Narendra Modi . Jaishankar also discussed the economic cooperation between the two countries in the post-COVID era. The External Affairs Minister also thanked the UAE PM Sheikh Mohammed for 'taking care of the Indian Community'. EAM Jaishankar is on a three-country tour to Bahrain, UAE and Seychelles. Jaishankar had also addressed the Indian community in Dubai and the Northern Emirates via a virtual meeting and had expressed gratitude towards the community for supporting fellow Indians amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With PTI Inputs)