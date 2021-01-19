Russia's Second COVID-19 Vaccine EpiVacCorona '100% Effective' In Early Trials: Report

Russia’s second coronavirus vaccine candidate, EpiVacCorona, has proved to be 100 per cent effective in early-stage trials, consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor told TASS news agency. According to the Russian local media outlet, the data based on Phase I and II trials were released before the start of the Phase III trial. However, Rospotrebnadzor reported that that the effectiveness of the vaccine is made up of its immunological effectiveness and preventative effectiveness and the results of the initial two trials have shown the “immunological effectiveness of the EpiVacCorona vaccine to be 100%”.

According to TASS media outlet, the phase I and II studies tested the safety, side effects and immunogenicity of the potential vaccine in 100 people aged 18-60. It is worth noting that Russia had begun the testing of EpiVacCorona, which is being developed by Siberia’s vector Institute, in November.

Russia’s mass vaccination

Meanwhile, Russia has already approved Sputnik V vaccine, which Moscow says has shown 92 per cent effectiveness at protecting people from the deadly disease. So far, the country has also inoculated nearly 60 per cent of its population against COVID-19. Last week, President Vladimir Putin also ordered mass vaccination to start this week.

Russia has deployed 277,000 COVID beds in hospitals. The mass vaccination campaign continues in the country with the aim of vaccinating every citizen. Earlier, Putin had said that Sputnik V has at least 95 per cent efficacy, adding that Russia has given the world good, safe, and efficient vaccine products. The Russian President thanked the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for producing the vaccine against the novel coronavirus. The Russian leader cited the health experts, saying that the shot hits 96-97 per cent efficacy in one dose as it is administered into the patient’s body. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Putin will receive the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine soon.

