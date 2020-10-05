India Exceeds WHO's Testing Figures Advise By More Than Six Times: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Monday, October 5, informed that India has exceeded the 140 tests per day-per million people as advised by the World Health Organization by nearly six times. The ministry further said that several states and Union Territories have demonstrated a better performance than the national average.

According to the statistics shown by the Ministry, all states and UTs are performing more than 140 tests per day-per million population.

In order to contain the spread of the virus, WHO in its Guidance Note on “Public Health Criteria to Adjust Public Health and Social Measures in the Context of COVID-19” had advised that a country needs 140 tests/day/million population for comprehensive surveillance of suspected cases.

COVID-19 crisis in India

India's total COVID-19 caseload has breached the 65 lakh mark, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 55 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday, and the recovery rate stands at around 84 percent. In the last 24 hours, 9,89,860 tests have been conducted. The death toll has climbed to 102,685.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 with 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16 and passed the 60 lakh mark on September 28.

