India Sends Over 30 Tonnes Of Technical Equipment To Mauritius To Help Contain Oil Spill

As Mauritius continues to struggle to deal with the catastrophic oil spill, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on August 16 announced that the government has dispatched ‘urgent humanitarian assistance’. In response to a request of the Government of Mauritius (GoM), the MEA informed that the Indian Government has dispatched over 30 tonnes of technical equipment and material on board an IAF Aircraft. The ministry also said that a 10-member Technical Response Team has also been deployed to Mauritius in a bid to help the island nation amid ongoing ‘Environmental Emergency’.

According to a press note, the MEA said, “A 10-member Technical Response Team, consisting of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel specially trained for dealing with oil spill containment measures, has also been deployed to Mauritius to extend necessary technical and operational assistance at the site”.

The ministry informed that specialised equipment sent to Mauritius consists of Ocean Booms, River Booms, Disc Skimmers, Heli Skimmers, Power packs, Blowers, Salvage barge and Oil absorbent Graphene pads and other accessories. The officials also said that all the equipment sent are specifically designed to contain the oil slick, skim oil from water and assist in clean up and salvage operations.

IOML extends assistance

Furthermore, as an immediate step, the Indian Oil (Mauritius) Limited (IOML) was also asked to extend all possible assistance to the GoM. As per reports, the IOML experts were continuously advising to the GoM on ongoing salvage operations. Earlier this month, the IOML also moved its barge ‘Tresta Star’ towards the site in a bid to help the island nation. The IOML barge was reportedly able to evacuate 1000 tonnes of fuel oil from the intact tanks.

The MEA informed that the recent assistance to Mauritius, which is India’s neighbours in the Indian Ocean region, is in line with its policy to extend humanitarian assistance and disaster relief guided by the PM Narendra Modi’s vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region). According to the press note, the urgent assistance reflects the ‘close bonds of friendship’ between India and Mauritius and India’s abiding commitment to assist the people of Mauritius in need.

