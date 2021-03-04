India Funds NRs 246 Million To Rebuild And Restore Three More Cultural Sites In Nepal

India will be funding Nepali Rs 246 million for the ‘reconstruction and restoration’ of three more Cultural Heritage projects in Nepal after six of at least 28 heritage sites contracts have already been rebuilt. On Wednesday, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Kathmandu by the Head of Development Partnership and Reconstruction Wing of the Embassy of India to Nepal and the Project Director of Central Level Project Implementation Unit (Building) of National Reconstruction Authority (NRA). The Contract Agreements were signed between the successful bidders and NRA.

The three projects include Jestha Varna Mahavihara in Lalitpur, Sulighyang Gumba and Shermathang Gumba located in Sindhupalchowk district. The technical assistance for the restoration of Jestha Varna Mahavihara will be provided by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) while the other two will be undertaken by CLPIU (Building).

The sites were damaged in 2015 earthquake

According to the statement by the Indian mission in Nepal, the three cultural sites were damaged during an earthquake in 2015 and they will now be constructed with the funds provided by the government of India. In totality, India has committed US $50 million or Nepali RTs 5,800 million for conservation, restoration and reconstruction of a total of 28 cultural heritage sites in Nepal as well as eight districts in the foreign country.

Till now, at least six contracts have already been awarded and Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador of India to Nepal carried out the Bhoomi Pooja on February 28, this year for the conservation and restoration of Seto Machindranath temple in Jan Bahal area of Kathmandu, jointly with Chief Executive Officer of National Reconstruction Authority of Government of Nepal and Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City.

India in Nepal added, “India has been working with Nepal for restoration of cultural heritage projects in past also, reflecting the common cultural heritage which has been the bed rock of the strong and friendly historical linkages. India remains committed to continue its development partnership with Nepal which is long-standing, unwavering, unmatched and multidimensional in nature, as per the priorities of Government of Nepal.”

