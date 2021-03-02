Sonu Sood Promises To Help Fan From Nepal Suffering From Ankylosing Spondylitis; Read

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s charitable work since the coronavirus pandemic had earned him the tag of a 'real hero'. In one of the many initiatives by the actor, Sonu Sood communicated with one of the users on Twitter and gave them their desired solutions, making him a fan-favourite. Recently, a user requested Sonu Sood to help him with his finances as he has to undergo surgery which he cannot afford.

The user shared a video of him walking with the help of a walking stick. Along with the video, he wrote, “@SonuSood @FoundationSonu Hello sir, I am Madhu Poudel from Nepal. I am suffering from Ankylosing Spondylitis since last 10 years. I had to leave school at 10th. Doctors at AIIMS have suggested surgery but I cannot afford it. Can you please be a help to me”.

On seeing this tweet, Sonu Sood promised to help the user. His tweet read as, अतिथि देव भव:🙏 हिंदुस्तान से अपने देश नेपाल बिना लाठी के दौड़ते हुए जाओगे। जय हिंद”. Which translates to ‘You will run from Hindustan to your country Nepal without a stick. Jai Hind’. Take a look at the tweet below.

'You will run from Hindustan': Sonu Sood

As soon as the actor shared the tweet online, fans went on to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users went on to laud the actor for his humanitarian work, while some were all gaga over the actor’s tweet. One of the users wrote, “When you set out to help others, you learn what your strengths are, Inspiring words and Inspiring work, Thank you Sonu Sood sir 🙏😇❤️u r lovely”, while the other one wrote, “Lots of love to you @SonuSood respect always”. Check out the few comments below.

Salute You Sir @SonuSood — KAPIL SHARMA (@KAPILSH15049837) March 1, 2021

I don't know sir What god has given u that ur word itself gives so much confidence.. I m going to say very strong word but it seems to me and many others that someone near to God is giving the assurance and it is going to be alright whatever be the problem...prayers for u. — Sid (@siddhukumar10) March 1, 2021

Also read | Sonu Sood Gets Message From Villagers After His Help For Water Scarcity; Madhavan Reacts

You are great sir .... Salute you sir — Rahul kumar tiwari (@rahul_t124) March 1, 2021

🤝👏👏👏👏👏 bhai wordless. — MD SHAUKAT ALI (@shaukat3250) March 1, 2021

Also read | Sonu Sood Reacts To A Picture Hailing Him On The Rear Windshield Of A Cab; View Post

During the pandemic, the actor's initiatives included sending migrant workers back to their home towns, providing face shields to police officers, funding home rehabilitation, and then launching platforms for job creation, e-rickshaws for employment, and surgeries for children and the elderly. Meanwhile, Sonu Sood will next star in the much-awaited film Prithviraj. The film is gearing up for release on Diwali.

Also read | Sonu Sood's Son Ayaan Adopts A Stray And Names Him 'Naruto'; Fans Laud His Gesture

Also read | Sonu Sood Pledges To Install Handpumps In A Village, Promises To Tackle Water Scarcity

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.